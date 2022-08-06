Tamra Judge confirms Jill Zarin declined podcast interview

Tamra Judge reveals she invited Jill Zarin on her podcast. Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Tamra Judge is back from her vacation and ready to drop all the tea with Teddi Mellencamp on their Two T’s in a Pod podcast.

A lot is happening for Tamra right now. She’s headed back to reclaim her orange and bring herself back into The Real Housewives of Orange County fold.

It’s been a few weeks since the news broke that she was returning. However, Jill Zarin spilled the beans before the official announcement, leading to Tamra calling her “thirsty” just hours later.

Apparently, it was a well-known fact among the women on Season 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip. Phaedra Parks confirmed that Jill knew Tamra was returning to RHOC.

What better way to discuss what happened than having Jill on the podcast?

Unfortunately, that won’t happen.

Tamra Judge revealed Jill Zarin declined podcast invite

After spending time at Blue Stone Manor, it was all but assumed that the women would eventually be on the podcast Tamra Judge cohosts with Teddi Mellencamp.

On Instagram, Tamra shared a clip where she was talking to Teddi about inviting Jill Zarin to the podcast.

Teddi revealed that when she was given Jill’s number, she accidentally FaceTimed her and panicked a little bit, saying “s**t, s**t, s**t.”

Tamra confirmed that she talked to Jill and declined the invite, revealing she shouldn’t be doing interviews right now.

Following her spilling the tea about Tamra, it might be a good idea, especially if she will be a part of the new “legacy” direction The Real Housewives of New York is heading.

When will Season 17 of RHOC debut?

Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently filming. Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter confirmed they were filming last week, and Tamra Judge should be joining them sometime soon.

Another big deal for Season 17 is Taylor Armstrong joining the cast. She was on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the earlier seasons and is the first Housewife to cross over to another city.

Tamra already has high hopes for Taylor as she joked the two could be the new “Tres amigas.” The two got along well during Season 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip, so they could likely be the duo who dominate the upcoming RHOC season.

Based on the timing of filming, it looks like Season 17 could debut around the end of 2022 or the very beginning of 2023.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.