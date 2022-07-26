Phaedra Parks confirms Jill Zarin knew Tamra Judge was returning to RHOC

Phaedra Parks spilled the tea on what Jill Zarin knew about Tamra Judge. Pic credit: @phaedraparks/Instagram

Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks spilled some tea about the situation between Jill Zarin and Tamra Judge.

The women were a part of Season 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip, and the tensions between some of them were at an all-time high while on the trip.

Jill was accused of being “thirsty” during the trip, and it seems some of her castmates would agree with that assessment, especially Tamra.

Ahead of Tamra’s big announcement about returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County, Jill commented on the return in the press.

Upon hearing about Jill’s comments, Tamra weighed in on what she said, including calling her the “thirstiest b***h” she knew.

After all of that, Jill backtracked and said she didn’t know anything and had just heard rumors. It looks like that wasn’t entirely the truth.

Phaedra Parks confirms RHUGT knew about Tamra Judge’s RHOC return

If there’s one thing for sure about former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks, it’s that she will spill the tea.

She did just that during a recent interview. When asked about the Jill Zarin and Tamra Judge saga, Phaedra weighed in.

The RHUGT star said, “Well, I know all of these ladies, and I’ve had the pleasure of talking to both of them post the announcements and spilling of the tea.”

Phaedra continued, “We all had an idea about her returning. And for someone to try to rain on your parade before it’s officially announced, you know. But like I told Tamra, ‘honey, when you are the talk of the party, and you aren’t in attendance, that means you are the star.'”

Phaedra Parks was a fan favorite on RHUGT

It had been a while since Phaedra Parks was a part of the Bravo world.

She fit in perfectly with all of the women at Blue Stone Manor and often became the voice of reason among the group. Phaedra’s commentary was witty and fun, especially concerning Brandi Glanville.

In the middle of chaos, Phaedra continued working with what she had. At the end of their time together, she put an evening of praise and worship together, which appeared to be something everyone needed.

It’s unlikely that Phaedra Parks would return to the Housewives realm in total capacity. She did the RHUGT and popped on to The Real Housewives of Dubai, but that’s likely the extent of things. Phaedra likes her privacy these days.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip Season 2 is now streaming on Peacock.