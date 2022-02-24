Tamra Judge bonds with Brandi Glanville during Ultimate Girls’ Trip Season 2

Tamra Judge and Brandi Glanville star on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip Season 2. Pic credit: Bravo

Both Tamra Judge and Brandi Glanville are known for having strong personalities. As stars of their respective Housewives franchises, they were known to tell it like it is, and not care who doesn’t like it.

Now they have found allies in each other, forming a friendship while filming the latest installment of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip Season 2.

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Tamra told Andy Cohen about their unexpected connection.

How did the pair go from enemies to allies?

A caller on the WWHL After Show asked Tamra to name which housewife she was the most surprised to get along with during Ultimate Girls’ Trip. Andy, and the viewers, were surprised that Tamra admitted it was Brandi.

Brandi starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for three seasons, and caused plenty of drama along the way. With the intense temperament of both ladies, Tamra was sure to butt heads with Brandi.

“It didn’t start off good,” the Cut Fitness owner said. “It was a few days of a lot of ‘F you’s.’ There were a lot of ‘F you’s.”

Tamra told Andy, “I would say that Brandi, because Brandi and I did not have a good track record. We had some bad history. But Brandi and I are also a lot alike, we go for the jugular. Like, if somebody comes after us, I’m gonna — like when Kelly Dodd said ‘you drop a bomb, I’ll drop a nuke’ — so we’re kinda like that.”

“It took a while for us, it took about three days for us to become friends but she’s like, ‘You know what? When you were talking I kind of liked you,'” she added.

The Tamra then dropped a teaser for the season, confessing, “Brandi and I have something in common that’s gonna come out on the show. Or someone in common.”

Tamra Judge Dishes on Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 | WWHL

Watch this video on YouTube

Andy did admit he was worried about the two women being together, and when he asked Brandi to join RHUGT, she did not want to join because she had tumultuous relationships with a lot of the cast previously.

Dorinda teases there is ‘not going to be a dull moment’

RHUGT filmed at Dorinda Medley’s estate in the Berkshires, named Bluestone Manor by Carole Radziwill, and served as the backdrop to some of The Real Housewives of New York’s most memorable episodes. Now the century old estate is the host of the second installment of the Peacock series.

Dorinda spilled some tea on the season, saying, “Listen, eight iconic women – these are real women, and each one is strong, and each one is sassy, and each one’s got something to say. And, I mean, there’s highs, there’s lows, there’s goods, there’s bads, we make it nice, we laughed, we cried, we did it all, so there’s not going to be a dull moment.”

Andy described the RHUGT Season 2 group of women as his “dream cast crossover” on the same podcast episode, adding, “I mean, [they] are all at the Berkshires, so this is a group of wildly different people. It may be too twisted for words, we’ll see, but that was really exciting for me.”

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 1 is currently streaming on Peacock.