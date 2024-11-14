Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp slammed as inauthentic: ‘Why not talk about your affair?’

Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp are continuing their podcast as if there isn’t a big elephant in the room, but fans are not letting them get away with it.

Their social media page is quickly piling up with comments about the latest news regarding Teddi’s divorce.

Kelly Dodd recently made a bold claim alleging that Teddi cheated on her husband, Edwin Arroyave, even affirming that she knows it “for a fact.”

Well, for those who didn’t believe Kelly, she’s not the only one calling foul on Teddi.

Deux Moi backed up the claims made by the controversial RHOC alum, and now another media outlet has published the story with even more details.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Allegedly, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum had a months-long affair with her horse trainer, who is also married.

Teddi Mellencamp is accused of having an affair with her married horse trainer

Daily Mail recently broke the news about Teddi’s alleged affair, claiming it as the reason for her divorce from Edwin.

A source told the media outlet the RHOBH alum and her married horse trainer, Simon Schroeder, had a months-long romance.

The insider also said the cheating spouses were together in Florida when Simon’s wife, Karli Postel, was giving birth to their second child.

“Karli thought it was suspicious that her husband was in Florida when she was giving birth,” explained the source.

“Karli found text messages on Simon’s phone that exposed the affair,” the piece continued. “She confronted Simon and Teddi about it and they confessed. Teddi promised it would not happen again.”

Teddi and Tamra Judge slammed for ignoring the affair rumor

The affair claim has been garnering much chatter online, but Teddi and her Two Ts in a Pod cohost took to their podcast as if it was business as usual.

The duo posted a clip dishing about RHOSLC, but fans slammed them for ignoring the elephant in the room.

“You guys need to be talking about teddy affair!” wrote a commenter.

“How about teddy sleeping with a married, pregnant ladies husband?!” added someone else.

One Instagram user asked, “Talk about teddy cheating with her horse trainer and ruining her family.”

Another exclaimed, “Why are you not being authentic and talking about the elephant in the room? You talk about everyone else and past judgment so why not be real about your own s**t?”

“Why not talk about your affair?” questioned someone else.

Pic credit: @two.ts.inapod/Instagram

Teddi has yet to speak out but shared a glamorous photo on Instagram after the news broke, adding a cryptic comment.

“When you’re being pushed into the shadows always find your light,” she captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Tuesday, November 19, at 9/8c on Bravo.