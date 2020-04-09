Tammy Rivera and her daughter Charlie get emotional in this Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka exclusive

This week on Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka, things get heavy when Tammy Rivera and her daughter Charlie go visit her dad, Oscar Rivera.

In the exclusive preview seen above, Tammy calls her mom on the way back from visiting her dad, and clearly, both she and Charlie are feeling very emotional about the visit.

“Are you good?” Tammy’s mom asks.

“Yeah, I’m good,” Tammy answers, but she’s clearly not.

“Well you’ll have to tell me what happened,” Tammy’s mom Mona said.

Meanwhile, Charlie is sitting beside her mom in tears after the encounter.

It seems that this experience has been hard on her and also showed Charlie that she really does live a good life after all the sacrifices that her parents and grandparents made.

Charlie talks about seeing her grandpa, Oscar Rivera

Even though Charlie was in tears after leaving her grandpa after a short visit, she described the meeting as good.

“It was a good experience meeting him. Mom was happy, you know… excited and stuff,” Charlie explained. “At that moment, when we were leaving, it was a sad time because it was such a short time, you know to talk and actually have conversations.”

“Seeing him the way he is, does make me appreciate life a little bit more than I did before because I don’t have to be in the footsteps that they took when they were younger and the things that they had to do so I guess I get it easy,” Charlie continued.

Tammy opens up about her dad too

“I do wish I had more time with my dad,” Tammy said in the confessional. “I wish Charlie had more time. I think, overall, that the trip was a success. I think it’s finally starting to sink in for Charlie. I think it’s finally starting to put things in perspective for her.”

And even though Tammy Rivera has spent her whole life missing her dad, it sounds like this visit put things in perspective for her too.

It helped her to realize that a lot of the things she and Waka Flocka fuss about are so trivial and after that visit with her dad, she even admitted that she wants her husband now, after previously feeling like Waka has been growing distant.

