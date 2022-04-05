Tammy Ly and Deandra Kanu show off their ‘doll’ style in photoshoot  

Bachelor Nation stars Tammy Ly and Deandra rock little black dresses. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 stars Deandra Kanu and Tammy Ly have spent time together showing off their style.

Deandra and Tammy recently posed for a photoshoot as they both rocked classic little black dresses.

Tammy suggested the two looked like dolls as the duo shared their posts with friends and followers.

Tammy Ly and Deandra Kanu look sultry in black

Tammy Ly took to Instagram to share photos from her night out with Deandra Kanu, and the pair proved that the “little black dress” will always be a flattering fashion choice.

Tammy’s little black dress featured thin silver straps and a side cut-out, while Deandra went with a short and strapless “LBD.”

The second photo in Tammy’s post provided a close-up of her and Deandra’s shoes.

Tammy wore close-toed black heels with a bow and silver embellishments. Deandra complimented her look with strappy black high heels.

The ladies’ subtle glam makeup and dark tresses completed their looks, and Tammy noted their doll-like beauty in her caption.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tammy wrote, “are we Bratz dolls or Barbie’s” with a bomb emoji.

Deandra also posted a video from their night out as she and Tammy posed for prom-like photos together in their black dresses.

A photographer can be seen instructing Deandra and Tammy while taking pictures in front of a backdrop covered in pink hearts.

Deandra wrote over the video, “POV: You’re leaning into your soft, sweet, divine, and feminine era.”

Deandra also left an uplifting caption on the post, writing, “Lean on your friends and bloom into the flower you’re meant to be.”

Showing off her outfit again, Deandra also shared a post in front of a white limo with “Glow Recipe” written in pink writing across the doors.

Tammy Ly vlogs her time with Deandra Kanu

Tammy shared a mini vlog giving her followers even more insight into how she and Deandra spent the weekend.

Along with her photoshoot with Deandra, Tammy also revealed that she attended an Oscars party and linked up with fellow Bachelor Nation star Alexa Caves.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tammy, Alexa, and Deandra dissected how Bachelor Nation acts during their dinner together.

While Tammy has vocalized that she is done for good with The Bachelor world due to dismissive treatment, she fortunately still seems to value some of the friendships she made within the franchise.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.