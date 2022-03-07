Tammy Ly slams The Bachelor franchise and reveals she’s done for good after her contract ends in April

Tammy Ly reveals how she really feels about The Bachelor franchise in tell-all video. Pic credit: ABC

After appearing on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, Tammy Ly is officially washing her hands of the franchise once her contract is up in April.

Tammy released a passionate set of tweets and Instagram stories accusing the franchise of treating her like “second-hand dog crap,” and stated she was fed up with it.

Tammy Ly says she’s done with The Bachelor franchise for good

The Bachelor in Paradise alum opened up about her feelings on the franchise in a brutal video posted to her Instagram.

“I’m done with this franchise, and my contract is up in April, and I’m never looking back,” Tammy said. “If you’re not their favorite, and it’s very clear, you are treated like second-hand dog crap, and they don’t care about you or your value or your worth.”

She went on to accuse the franchise of being “light years behind the times,” and said that this is why the show’s ratings are lower than in the past as well as why current contestants have fewer followers than those of previous seasons.

Tammy also revealed that the final straw was something unnamed that happened over the weekend. She did not elaborate on what exactly occurred, only said it was bad enough that she was through with The Bachelor franchise.

Tammy Ly hinted she will have a lot to say in April after her Bachelor contract is up

She also further hit home her point with a series of Tweets slamming the show.

“I won’t be live tweeting the show anymore. Quite frankly bc Idgaf anymore lol,” Tammy wrote. Her tweet inspired a slew of responses from fans that gave Tammy a chance to say even more about her decision.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @whoistammykay/Twitter

“I can’t wait until I’m off contract in April,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @whoistammykay/Twitter

She also doubled down on never appearing on Bachelor in Paradise again when she was asked by a fan to return.

Pic credit: @whoistammykay/Twitter

Tammy was noticeably supported by Olivia Caridi, who fans will remember as the season villain of Ben Higgins’ Season of The Bachelor.

“It feels good trust me,” Olivia wrote.

Pic credit: @whoistammykay/Twitter

Tammy’s messages were posted in the wake of an Instagram post made by the star, captioned, “onto better things that were MEANT for me. Rejection is God’s redirection.”

Tammy confirmed that the post was about The Bachelor franchise in her video, and said that despite the negative experience, she was happy to have met her fans and was looking forward to different opportunities going forward.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.