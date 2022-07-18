Syngin Colchester has message for 90 Day Fiance viewers who ‘spy’ on him

Syngin Colchester made a notable hand gesture to 90 Day Fiance viewers “spying” on him. Pic credit: TLC

A female friend of 90 Day Fiance star Syngin Colchester filmed him drinking a beer and giving a derogatory hand gesture toward the camera. Syngin reshared the bold video and added that his middle finger was for all those “spying” on him.

The redheaded woman who snapped the video appeared to be the same mystery woman who Syngin was spotted getting cozy with back in late December 2021.

What prompted Syngin to blast those watching him is unknown since he did not elaborate in the video.

In any case, Syngin’s video at least promotes the fact that he is still in the company of the same woman from more than six months back.

Syngin famously became single on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, where he and his now-estranged wife Tania Maduro’s tearful goodbye was filmed.

As a new bachelor, Syngin took off cross-country by car and landed on a friend’s couch in Arizona. He wasted no time setting up a date and freely stating that his decision to divorce was a good one. His behavior in that regard was blasted by viewers as disrespectful toward Tania.

Syngin Colchester gave a message to 90 Day Fiance viewers “spying” on him

Through his Instagram stories, Syngin reshared a video from the woman he was with, whose Instagram handle is @shanfrancisco.

The video first showed a bar setting before the camera panned over to Syngin as he was mid-drinking a beer.

He looked wildly and wide-eyed at the camera as he put up his middle finger.

On his reshared post, Syngin added, “To all you f*****s spying on me hahaha.”

Pic credit: @syngin_colchester/Instagram

Syngin Colchester was accused of abuse and sexual assault

In January 2022, a woman named Valerie came forward who claimed to have dated Syngin after his breakup from Tania. She alleged physical and sexual abuse against Syngin and detailed her experience on The Fraudcast podcast.

In her interview, Valerie claimed that Syngin had taken several sexual situations too far without her consent and that he was mentally and emotionally abusive.

In her accusations, she said that Syngin was heavily into BDSM and that he took sexual pictures of her without her consent when she was in vulnerable positions. Valerie said the relationship took place while he was living in Arizona.

When Valerie asked more out of the relationship with Syngin and asked him to account for his whereabouts, she claimed that Syngin “disposed” of her and ended the relationship.

