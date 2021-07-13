Sydney Hightower celebrates her bachelorette party with fellow stars from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor

Sydney Hightower finds her forever love Pic credit: ABC

Sydney Hightower may not have found love with Peter Weber during her time on The Bachelor but not all hope was lost because she is now engaged to Fred Warren, a professional football player on the 49ers.

Sydney recently had a bachelorette party to celebrate her becoming a bride-to-be and invited several of the close friends she met on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

Her star-studded guest list included The Bachelor Season 24 stars Natasha Parker, Victoria Fuller, Madison Prewett, Victoria Paul, and Lexi Buchanan.

Sydney Hightower celebrates bachelorette party in Nashville

The six ladies shared loads of photos and videos from their fun time together in Nashville, Tennessee. Being a southern bell from Alabama, and even attending high school with Hannah Brown, Sydney naturally had a very country-themed bachelorette party.

Sydney’s girls’ getaway included fun bachelorette props like white boas, tiaras, and sunglasses that said “squad” on the lenses. The girls also got their makeup professionally done and wore cowboy boots and hats while attending a country music festival.

They all appeared to have a blast as they sang and danced along to country songs.

Peter Weber’s former contestants strike a pose Pic credit: @sydneynicolehigh/Instagram

The Bachelor Season 24 ladies built friendships during Peter Weber’s season

These women seem to have bonded after experiencing the highs and lows of being a part of The Bachelor franchise. While they all competed for Peter Weber’s love, they also shared a similar frustration with Peter’s indecisiveness and lingering feelings for Hannah Brown.

The women of Peter Weber’s season also strengthened their bond when they had to become a support group for one another as the cyberbullying from viewers got out of hand. The online hate during that season got so bad that Rachel Lindsay had to go on the Women’s Tell-All and address the disparaging comments directly.

It seems all these ladies are in a much more positive season of life, and Sydney’s friends from The Bachelor franchise were elated to get to celebrate her and her love story during the fun-filled weekend.

While none of these ladies found love during their time on The Bachelor, it’s been announced that Natasha Parker and Victoria Paul will actually be returning to the franchise this summer on Bachelor in Paradise.

Hopefully, Victoria and Natasha will find a love story like Sydney has with her fiancé.

