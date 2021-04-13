Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Peter Weber admits he wanted to quit The Bachelor for Hannah Brown


Peter Weber and Hannah Brown film for The Bachelor
Peter Weber reveals that an important part of his conversation with Hannah Brown was edited out. Pic credit: ABC

Peter Weber confesses that he almost left his season of The Bachelor after Hannah Brown stopped by to surprise him on the first night of the show.

The two had met on Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette. Peter made it all the way to the fantasy suite dates but didn’t make it past the final three.

Hannah ended up picking Jed Wyatt, only to break up with him after she found out he had a girlfriend and was using the show to boost his music career.

This left Hannah wondering “what if” with Peter ahead of his season of The Bachelor. Hannah ultimately decided to crash Peter’s season of The Bachelor..

Peter explains on Us Weekly’s Here For the Right Reasons podcast that he was completely caught off guard but pleasantly surprised when Hannah stepped out of the limo in front of the Bachelor mansion.

“At first I was like, ‘There’s no way that’s Hannah, like, there’s no way.’ [I thought] it was a look-alike. I thought it was just this gorgeous girl … and then I realized her smile. That bright smile, like, that’s Hannah Brown, holy s**t,” he says on the podcast.

Hannah had come to support him as a friend, but Peter felt that there was a spark between them. He reveals that he was more eager to rekindle his romance with Hannah than viewers saw on TV.

“I was an idiot, producers probably hated me, but I literally, like, I think they edited this part out, I was like, ‘I’m gonna leave the show, like, if you want to, if you want to give this a shot, I’ll leave right now,’” Peter recalls on the podcast.

However, Hannah was reportedly the one who talked him out of quitting the show to be with her.

“And she’s like, ‘You can’t do that, Peter, you’re the Bachelor, you signed a contract.’ I’m like, ‘No, like, I’ll do it. What are they gonna do to me?’ … I don’t know what I was thinking that day. I was very confused,” he explains.

He reveals that he was going with what his heart was telling him in the moment. It seems that he feels he may have gotten swept up with the emotions he felt in that moment.

“I am very in touch with my feelings … and I know when I’m feeling something and when I’m not and I was just kind of going off of what I was feeling there. Maybe I was a little too impulsive,” he adds.

Peter and Hannah have both moved on

Since Hannah surprised Peter on The Bachelor, the two have both moved onto other love interests.

Peter ended up going through with his season of The Bachelor. He initially picked Hannah Ann Sluss to receive his final rose. However, he changed his mind during the After The Final Rose special and revealed that he was going to give it a shot with his runner-up Madison Prewett.

When that relationship didn’t work, Peter dated contestant Kelley Flanagan. That relationship is now over, and he is enjoying the single life.

After having her on go at single life, Hannah has now settled down.

She is now dating actor and model Adam Woolard.

Unfortunately, it appears Hannah and Peter weren’t meant to be.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus at ABC.

Natalie Hunter
