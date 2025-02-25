Sutton Stracke slammed as ‘gross’ for money dig at Dorit Kemsley in RHOBH spoiler

Sutton Stracke is getting thoroughly dragged on social media for throwing her money in Dorit Kemsley’s face.

Things recently ignited between The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates after a get-together at Dorit’s home.

The mom of two commented on Sutton’s drinking, which didn’t sit well with the Southern Belle, who threatened to leave the event after a heated confrontation.

Things eventually subsided but it was only the calm before the storm, as they say.

A preview of Episode 14 features another faceoff between the duo, and Sutton shocks the group when she takes a dig at Dorit’s finances.

Last week, people were on her side when Dorit made the jab at her drinking, but this time viewers are turning on Sutton for the low blow.

Sutton Stracke takes a dig at Dorit Kemsley’s finances

Bravo fan page @queensofbravo posted a preview of the RHOBH stars’ second showdown with the caption, “Sutton & Dorit are facing off! Whose side are you on?”

The clip shows the women at dinner with Sutton and Dorit talking about their recent altercation.

“You picked at me and I’m sorry you need to pick at somebody else whose wallet fits,” says the 53-year-old.

“You think you’re bigger than her?” exclaims Erika Jayne.

“I think my wallet is,” retorts Sutton.

Dorit was seemingly shell-shocked at the comment and didn’t respond in the moment.

However, she had a mouthful to say during her confessional.

“Now we are seeing Sutton go where she’s most comfortable, as low as you possibly can go,” says Dorit.

“Just because she thinks that her ex-husband dropped a big pocketbook in her lap, it gives her license to be such a f**king c**t,” continues the Beverly Beach founder.

“The only thing your big wallet has bought you is a horse instead of a date.”

#RHOBH Preview: Sutton & Dorit are facing off! Whose side are you on? pic.twitter.com/ikNtZyHqIs — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) February 25, 2025

RHOBH fans slam Sutton’s “gross” behavior

The tides are turning for Sutton, and some RHOBH viewers are calling her out for taking another shady dig at Dorit this season.

“I was on Sutton’s side but this is gross,” retorted a commenter

“I’m sorry but when you haven’t earned your money, then you can sit down and shut up Sutton. She is gross,” said someone else.

One X user promptly chose sides, writing, “In this case, dorit all day everyday – money doesn’t make you better than anyone, ma’am.”

Someone exclaimed, “Sutton, who’s only rich because of her husband! She has no accolades; she goes low and when somebody goes lower, she cries. Her and Garcelle are meant for each other.”

Another added, “I’m definitely not on Sutton’s side when it came to this.”

Who are you siding with in this feud — Sutton or Dorit? Sound off in the comments below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.