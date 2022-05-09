Sutton Stracke says Kyle Richards ‘dragged’ her to get Botox

Sutton Stracke and Kyle Richards are Botox buddies. Pic credit: Bravo

Sutton Stracke and Kyle Richards have had a great friendship since Sutton first appeared on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Season 10. She was first introduced to viewers as a friend of Lisa Rinna, and then became a full-time Housewife for Season 11.

She has had her up and downs with other Housewives, but her relationship with Kyle has been fun for fans to watch. Sutton even rented Kyle’s Bel-Air home while she was renovating, and joked about nearly catching the home on fire.

The ladies have even gotten beauty treatments done together, with Sutton admitting that Kyle was the one who convinced her to get Botox for the first time.

Sutton and Kyle visited the famous Nurse Jamie

Unlike most Housewives, Sutton claimed she had never gotten Botox before. “I had never gotten Botox before. I was 47 and I had never done it!” Sutton said, adding, “Kyle dragged me to go get Botox with Nurse Jamie.”

Nurse Jamie is Jamie Sherrill, the owner of Beauty Park Medical Spa in LA, and she also has a location in Abu Dhabi. Jamie is a well-known skincare specialist who has a distinguished list of celebrity clients. She has also starred on many TV shows, like Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, Netflix’s Skin Decision and the Today Show.

Sutton also revealed that Nurse Jamie is who gave her the infamous emotional support face roller that she used on the cast trip to Lake Tahoe. “I met [Jamie] during my first season. That’s when Kyle and I went to Nurse Jamie together,” she recalled. “And that’s actually how I ended up getting my roller.”

Sutton admitted that she is still conservative when it comes to cosmetic treatments, but she trusts Nurse Jamie. “Nurse Jamie’s like, ‘You get the most microdose of Botox.’ That’s how I microdose — with Botox.” Sutton joked, but says, “But now I’m like, ‘I might need to step it up a notch.’”

Sutton said beauty still comes from the heart

The owner of The Sutton Concept boutique threw a Cashmere and Caviar party last week and talked about beauty in the celebrity world. “We can get so fixated on that. I mean, we all want to look good and we all want to stay young,” the mom-of-three claimed, also saying, “But really, I think our youthfulness comes from our heart.”

Sutton also revealed that she is trying to set a positive example for her daughter, Porter, who is 20. “I have a daughter and so I want to make sure that she learns from me. The biggest lesson is that looks are secondary. Who you are as a person is first and how you live your life, being a leader and leading by example is what’s most important,” she revealed.

She ended by saying something so important, which was, “You can look amazing, but it doesn’t matter if you’re a terrible person.”

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres Wednesday, May 11, at 8/7c on Bravo.