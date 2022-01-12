Susie Evans reveals which season of The Bachelor she originally applied for

Susie Evans received the coveted first one-on-one date on this season of The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Susie Evans received the coveted first one-on-one date with Clayton Echard on this season of The Bachelor, but her time on the franchise could’ve been a lot different as the 28-year-old revealed she was originally casted for another Bachelor season.

The Virginia native opened up to Bachelor Nation alums Becca Kufrin and Serena Pitt on Bachelor Happy Hour about how she originally applied for Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

Susie Evans reveals she was originally casted for Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor

While Clayton Echard has been compared to former Bachelor Colton Underwood all season, Susie almost ended up on his season.

Susie Evans’ interest in the franchise started about four years ago when the wedding photographer returned from working abroad in Japan.

Explaining that she hadn’t dated seriously for two years, her best friends were super fans of the franchise and nominated her as a contestant.

“They called me, and they were like ‘Hey, we’re actually casting and we’d think you be a great fit,'” the former Miss Virginia explained on the January 11th episode. “I was in a relationship so it didn’t work out that year.”

Surprised at her response, Bachelor in Paradise alum, Serena Pitt clarified, “Wait, so what? What season was it that you, like you, originally [applied for]?”

“It would be Colton’s season,” Evans detailed. “That’s like the mail submission that went out, it was for Colton’s season.”

While hosts Becca and Serena joked that she still got her “blondie NFL player,” it seems like it all worked out for the Season 26 contestant in the end.

Who is Susie Evans on The Bachelor?

This week, fans learned more about Susie as she was whisked into a helicopter on the first intimate date of the season.

Over dinner, the Virginia native opened up to Clayton about her father’s sickness and her mother’s devotion to being by his side.

Connecting over a shared sense of strong family values, it’s clear her story only strengthened their connection.

When it comes to Susie, the 28-year-old is a former Miss Virginia USA that actually has ties to Bachelor Nation alum and fellow pageant queen, Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

Caelynn’s boyfriend Dean Unglert also has ties to this season of The Bachelor as he previously dated, ICU nurse, Gabby Windey.

Do you think Susie Evans will be the receiver of Clayton Echard’s final rose on The Bachelor? Let us know in the comments.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.