Survivor promo: Fireworks are coming for the final 10

On Episode 9 of Survivor 41, the castaways are drawing rocks again. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 41, Episode 9 airs on Wednesday night and there are some fireworks on the docket.

In the last episode, Survivor fans saw as Tiffany Seely was shockingly voted out. It didn’t even seem like she was at risk until a live Tribal Council got out of hand again.

The show even released some bonus footage of Tiffany arriving at Ponderosa as the first member of the Survivor 41 jury. That’s where she will reside when she isn’t watching things transpire at future Tribal Councils.

Will the group of DeShawn, Erika, Heather, Liana, Ricard, and Shan that took out Tiffany stick together? Or are there some severe fractures within the controlling alliances?

Survivor 41, Episode 9 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that CBS has released for Survivor 41, Episode 9. This new episode is called Who’s Who in the Zoo and it will air for the first time on Wednesday, November 17.

“A castaway is singled out for their dishonest game, making a clear distinction where the line has been drawn. Also, in tonight’s challenge, immunity and reward are on the line.” Sign up for our newsletter!

New Survivor TV promo for Season 41

Here is the promo that CBS is currently running on TV for the next new episode of Survivor 41.

Survivor 41 cast ready for some big drama

Among the arguments that have been foreshadowed in the promo footage, we have Naseer and Heather talking about the previous Tribal Council, Shan and Ricard failing to get on the same page about who will cast their extra vote, and DeShawn continuing to be frustrated with Shan’s game strategy.

There are also a number of unconfirmed Survivor rumors floating around that this episode is going to lead to two people getting eliminated. With the Survivor 41 season starting to wind down, that could certainly be possible since this is already Episode 9 for Fall 2021.

Some Survivor spoilers have also been brought up on social media that suggest another huge twist is coming soon. Could this be the week where that twist presents itself to the castaways? It’s been an entire episode since the last twist, so, maybe?

And why exactly are the Survivor 41 cast members drawing rocks again on the next episode? As shown in the photo for this article, host Jeff Probst has his rock bag again. Maybe it is just to decide teams for another Reward Challenge. Make sure to tune in for the November 17 episode of Survivor to find out.

It's time to dive in to our weekly puzzle!🌊😉 Junior Survivors, head to https://t.co/W831IZJZJb NOW to continue your #Survivor training camp and prove you've got what it takes!🧩 pic.twitter.com/BEuceo9QNp — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) November 11, 2021

Survivor 41 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.