Survivor promo: Everyone is a target on new episode of Survivor

Survivor 41, Episode 8 makes it look like there are a lot of castaways at risk of being voted out of the game at the next Tribal Council.

Evvie, Tiffany, Naseer, Xander, and Heather all get mentioned during the new episode promo as people who are getting targeted. But who is it that will really get voted off of Survivor next?

On the last episode of Survivor, Erika Casupanan broke the hourglass and set in motion a chain of events that made her safe and got Syndey voted out at Tribal Council.

That episode was called There Will Be Blood and that is exactly what took place during a chaotic Tribal Council. Sydney tried to save herself using a twist, Xander gave his Individual Immunity Idol to Tiffany to hold on to, and an extra vote was even used.

Now, we are going to see the fallout of choices that were made at the last Tribal Council and how the (finally) merged tribe looks at things moving forward. And with all of the advantages that are still floating around the new tribe, we should expect even more chaos to come.

Survivor Season 41, Episode 8 promo

Below is the TV promo that is currently airing on CBS for the new episode called Betraydar. This serves as Survivor 41, Episode 8 and it is going to end with the eighth person getting eliminated this season. The episode will take us down to the final 10 castaways.

The Survivor synopsis for the episode called Betraydar states that “The castaways must work to make amends after betrayals” and that “an interesting turn of events takes place at the reward challenge.”

Pictures from the Reward Challenge as well as some from the Individual Immunity Challenge suggest that this is going to be an episode that really tests the stamina of the Survivor 41 castaways. They are already hungry and physically tired after what they have been through this season, but if another twist appears on Wednesday night, they could wind up mentally exhausted as well.

Some interesting Survivor spoilers that got posted online state that a big twist is still to come this fall on the show. Even though it hasn’t even happened yet during an episode, some Survivor fans are complaining about how it could really impact the game going forward. Make sure to tune in next Wednesday night for this new episode, just in case it is presented that soon.

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.