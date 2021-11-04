Erika Casupanan and Jeff Probst took center stage on a new episode of Survivor 41. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

The new episode of Survivor started out with a huge recap about what has happened so far this season, giving viewers a second chance to see who has all the advantages and what led up to the pseudo merge.

In regard to that merge, we saw it begin on the last episode of Survivor 41. After the final 12 castaways dropped their buffs at the request of host Jeff Probst, he presented a huge twist where there would first be a competition to decide who would merge and who would be at risk at Tribal Council.

Sydney, DeShawn, Danny, Naseer, Evvie, and Ricard emerged with Individual Immunity and received new buffs. They also got to enjoy a merge feast.

Xander, Heather, Liana, Tiffany, and Shantel lost and would be at risk of getting voted out at the Tribal Council. Erika was sent away to Exile Island to live for two days and two nights, but while she was there, Jeff arrived and presented her with an hourglass she could use to really shake up the game.

If Erika decided to break the hourglass, the six winners would be at risk, and the six people who didn’t have Individual Immunity would suddenly be safe. Or, she could simply choose to keep things the same. Little did Erika know, she was getting targeted for elimination by the winners back at the feast.

Survivor 41, Episode 7 recap

Erika Casupanan was shown having a really difficult time on Exile Island. The weather hit her hard while she was out there by herself, forcing her to deal with the elements while she debated what she would be doing when she got reunited with the rest of the Survivor 41 cast.

Erika reveals her Survivor 41 decision

Would she decide to smash that hourglass and really shake up the game? It seemed like the smart move to make, as it would guarantee her safety at the next Tribal Council. But the move could also put a target on her back. It was a lot to think about.

At the Immunity Challenge, Jeff brought out Erika and she announced that she had chosen to break the hourglass.

Erika, Xander, Heather, Liana, Tiffany, and Shantel became safe. Sydney, DeShawn, Danny, Naseer, Evvie, and Ricard had to then compete in the Immunity Challenge.

First Survivor 41 Individual Immunity Challenge

Ricard won the difficult Individual Immunity Challenge, making him safe from getting voted out at Tribal Council.

The group of 12 returned to camp as one tribe for the first time, and the five people at risk were pretty upset about the turn of events. Evvie started to emerge as a target and it was going to be interesting to see if the new alliance of Shan, Liana, DeShawn, and Danny would stick together.

Xander chatted with Evvie and said he would give up his Hidden Immunity Idol to protect Evvie. When Evvie shared that Liana had an advantage that would allow her to steal an Idol if she asked the right question at the right time, Xander yielded his Idol early in order to help save Evvie.

Xander then decided to start telling other people about his plan, revealing that he wouldn’t have the Idol in his possession any longer, and possibly shifting how people were going to decide their votes at a really important Tribal Council.

Despite everything going on, Liana still asked Xander for the Idol, but he had already given away the real one. Xander tricked her by having a fake Immunity Idol in his hand, as Evvie had told him ahead of time that Liana would be coming to him. Oops.

Who got voted off Survivor tonight?

The episode came to a close with another dramatic Tribal Council. Sydney, DeShawn, Danny, Naseer, and Evvie were the only people left at risk of getting voted off of Survivor, with the new 12-person merged tribe having the power to really make a bold move in front of Jeff Probst.

Sydney played her Shot In The Dark chance, but it failed. Sydney lost her vote as a result.

The votes were (in order) DeShawn, Evvie, Sydney, DeShawn, Evvie, Sydney, DeShawn, Evvie, Sydney, Evvie, Sydney, and Sydney.

By a vote of 5-4-3, it was Sydney Segal voted off Survivor 41. Everyone else officially made the merge.

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.