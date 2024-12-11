Survivor 47 season finale details, sneak peek videos revealed

The Survivor 47 season finale is a two-day event that wraps up the Fall 2024 installments.

Eighteen new players arrived in Fiji to compete for the $1 million prize, and a 26-day season was filmed.

CBS has done things differently this year, adding a bonus episode to push Survivor 47 to 14 episodes.

With that added episode, the network split the season finale into two installments.

The Survivor 47 season finale begins on Wednesday, December 11, and concludes on Wednesday, December 18.

Some Survivor fans might argue that the true season finale is on December 18 since that’s the final episode.

Final six players and a double elimination night

Andy Rueda, Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, Sue Smey, and Teeny Chirichillo made the final six.

Two players will be voted out during Survivor 47, Episode 13, on December 11.

It’s a two-hour episode beginning at 8/7c on CBS.

The first hour will be spent working toward the final five. The second hour has the Survivor 47 cast go to its final four.

Having two Tribal Councils on the same night will make it seem like two episodes have happened.

Due to the format shift, viewers will see more action as the cast moves from six down to four players.

What happens on the second Survivor 47 season finale?

Another two-hour episode of Survivor 47 arrives on Wednesday, December 18.

The final four players will compete for spots in the final three during the first hour. That likely includes another Fire-Making Challenge.

The final hour of the December 18 episode will focus on announcing the winner and having a pizza party in Fiji.

There is no Live Reunion Show for the Survivor 47 cast, so fans shouldn’t expect one on December 18.

Survivor 47 sneak peeks from the season finale

Below is a sneak peek video from the December 11 episode of Survivor 47.

Teeny is stressed about what happened at the previous Tribal Council, where Caroline Vidmar was blindsided. Teeny is spinning.

Next is a sneak peek of footage from the Immunity Challenge for the final six. The winner earns a guaranteed spot in the final five.

Host Jeff Probst underscored the importance of winning this water-based challenge, and the players looked very serious.

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.