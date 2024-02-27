Survivor 46 spoilers: The first 12 minutes of premiere released

Survivor 46 has arrived – at least in part.

The first 12 minutes of Survivor 46 have been released online, giving fans an early look at the new season.

It’s a series of three videos placed on TikTok to help spur interest in the new installments.

The season premiere debuts on Wednesday, February 28, but fans can now get an extensive sneak peek of these players.

Episodes return to Wednesday nights this spring, with bonus content available to viewers.

Host Jeff Probst has also teased a “vicious” season is ahead.

Survivor 46 season premiere releases the first 12 minutes

Here are the bios for the Survivor 46 cast members. There are 18 new people featured in this season filmed in Fiji.

Below is the first video that was released. It includes the cold opening and the boat ride in for the players. We meet several castaways, including an identical twin (Jessica “Jess” Chong) and a teacher from Mississippi.

@cbssurvivor We’ve got a special sneak peek of Survivor: 46 just for you! 👀CBS is where you want to be this Wednesday at 8/7c to catch the 90 minute season premiere and see all the action for yourself. 💥 ♬ original sound – Survivor

An artist with her work in Madison Square Garden highlights the second part of the teaser (below). We also hear from host Jeff Probst, who speaks about the million-dollar prize.

This second video is nearly five minutes, giving a lengthy glimpse of the Survivor 46 logo and the castaways finally arriving on the beach. Once on the beach, Jeff welcomes the three new tribes to Fiji.

Rough seas also welcomed the players, with one person admitting to vomiting on Day One. This is an early hint that some drama is coming.

@cbssurvivor Replying to @Sam Santana You ask, we deliver. Here’s part 2 of our special Survivor: 46 sneak peek before the premiere this Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS! ✨ ♬ original sound – Survivor

The first Survivor 46 challenge

The third video (shared below) features the Survivor 46 cast playing its first challenge. Jeff introduces the challenge and the stakes, and it’s off to the races.

It’s an intriguing look at what these players are willing to do to win the first challenge, and it’s an exciting way to introduce these fresh faces.

Watch for Maria Shrime Gonzalez – a 48-year-old physical therapist and parent coach from Dallas, Texas. Is she a contender to become the Survivor 46 winner?

@cbssurvivor Replying to @Meg Spratling You officially have the first 12 minutes of the Survivor: 46 season premiere.🔥 Catch the full episode Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS! ♬ original sound – Survivor

More news and notes from Survivor 46

Jeff teased that he is slinging arrows at Tribal Council on Survivor 46. He is also done coddling the players who might want to quit.

Here is the Survivor 46 episode schedule that has been released.

It was also revealed that Jeff Probst has a new co-host for his On Fire podcast this season.

The bad news about the Survivor auction was also addressed after it made a triumphant return during Survivor 45.

Survivor 46 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.