Survivor 41 cast: Who is neurosurgeon David Voce?

David has a secret plan and strategy based on his career that he thinks will help him in Survivor. Pic credit: CBS

Neurosurgeon David Voce is a member of the Survivor 41 cast, and he’s ready to stab someone in the back with his scalpel to win the hit CBS reality TV show.

David knows the intense pressure of needing to perform when he’s tired and hungry. This time around, though, it’s not a life on the line but the infamous $1 million grand prize.

Thanks to his demanding profession, David believes he has what it takes to outwit, outplay and outlast the rest of the cast members.

Who is neurosurgeon David Voce on Survivor 41?v

The 34-year-old, who goes by Voce, watched his father succumb to a brain tumor. David was a young boy at the time of his father’s death. When it was time for David to go to college, his experience with losing his father made him think of science.

After getting his undergrad degree at UCLA, David went to medical school at the University of Chicago. Today David is finishing up his training in neurosurgery in Nashville, Tennessee.

In his line of work, David must tell it like it is and separate emotions from logic. Those are two things David feels will be assets to him in the game.

Yes, this guy won’t be biting his tongue at all, which should make Survivor 41 quite entertaining.

What else should Survivor 41 fans know about neurosurgeon David Voce?

According to his CBS bio, David credits becoming a neurosurgeon as his greatest accomplishment. David also declares he has a lot of emotional baggage to unpack, which most people don’t see when first meeting him.

Survivor fans can definitely expect David to talk about his career a lot. David’s very proud of his profession. Another thing David will likely speak about his mother, who he calls his hero.

David doesn’t have a huge social media presence, and his Instagram feed is pretty sparse, with sporadic posts likely due to his busy work schedule.

The one thing that’s clear from his Instagram page is that David loves his dog Lucca, an Irish Doodle. David even documented his reunion with Lucca after a two-month separation.

It sounded like David was referring to the time he was away filming Survivor.

David Voce from Survivor Season 41 is one to watch as the CBS reality TV show kicks off.

There is no question that the neurosurgeon doesn’t lack confidence. That will either help or hurt his game, depending on the rest of the cast. If David’s not careful, his demeanor could alienate him from the cast, making it hard to form bonds.

The wait is finally over! Survivor is back, and neurosurgeon David will viewers talking in no time.

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.