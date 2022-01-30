Suni Lee protecting Instagram account from racist comments about boyfriend

Suni Lee on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Olympic gold medal winner Suni Lee has talked about the racial attacks she has endured over the last year.

She was competing on Dancing with the Stars and had to deal with people sending her hateful messages on social media, causing her to take a short break from it for a while.

Suni also said that she was out with friends in Los Angeles when a person in a car yelled racial slurs and physically assaulted her.

Finally, she talked about the fact that she has faced racial comments about the fact she is dating a Black man.

Now, she is shutting people down on her social media accounts.

Suni Lee protecting Instagram account to prevent racial harassment

Suni Lee is dating USC football player Jaylin Smith and she posted a photo of them together on Instagram.

What she never expected was that people would send hateful messages just based on the color of Jaylin’s skin.

The harassment, in this case, came from her own Hmong Community because there is a thought they should only date within their race.

Suni didn’t care what people thought, but the harassment got to be too much.

While speaking to TMZ, Suni said that she has blocked anyone from leaving comments on any posts she makes of Jaylin.

“It should be normalized,” Suni said of interracial relationships. She said she doesn’t care what anyone else thinks and she will cleanse her social media of any hateful comments.

The good news is that she has support.

“I’ve also gotten a lot of support and I’m really thankful.”

Suni Lee a target of racial harassment after DWTS

Suni Lee was born in Minnesota to a health care worker. Her mother had lived in the United States since she was a child.

Despite this, Suni was a target of Asian-hate crimes. This seems even more ridiculous since Suni Lee is a United States Olympian who brought a gold medal to the country.

She was walking with friends when someone in a car yelled racial slurs, told her to “go back to where they came from,” and sprayed pepper spray at them.

Suni Lee is currently attending Auburn and is competing in gymnastics there, trying to help her school bring home a national championship this year.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality series will return to ABC later in 2022 for season 31.