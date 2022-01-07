DWTS’ Olympian Suni Lee receiving ‘so much hate’ for new boyfriend

Suni Lee from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: @sunisalee/Instagram

One thing that shocked Olympic gold medal winner Suni Lee when she appeared on Dancing with the Stars was hateful trolls on social media.

Suni went from being a beloved national icon after leading the women’s gymnastics team to gold medals to a punchline for several people online.

After her elimination, Suni said that she almost quit more than once because of all the fans online sending her hateful messages during the competition.

Now, Suni is learning that fame brings this hate at a greater level for all aspects of her life.

Suni Lee getting ‘hate’ for new boyfriend

Suni Lee has a new boyfriend and has posted photos of them together on social media.

What she might not have expected was fans sending her hateful messages based on who she is dating.

Suni Lee is dating USC football player Jaylin Smith and posted a photo of them together on Instagram.

A fan posted their support on TikTok, adding that there is a segment of people who will likely not support her decision.

“I know that Sunisa will be judged by certain eyes in the Hmong Community because her man is Black,” the fan captioned in their TikTok tribute to the couple. “LOVE is LOVE, no matter what race or gender you are. Keep doing you QUEEN.”

Suni is the first Hmong American to make the U.S. Olympic team and the first to be a gold medalist.

However, it seems there is a sector of that community who looks down on a Hmong woman dating a Black man.

Suni Lee posted that she has received a lot of hate since she began dating Jaylin.

“This makes me so happy,” Suni responded. “I’ve received so much hate they support me when it’s beneficial for them never when it comes to my happiness. thank you!”

This also isn’t the first time that Suni Lee has had to deal with racial tension, as she was also a victim of a racially motivated attack in Los Angeles while in the middle of her Dancing with the Stars season.

That moment involved a physical attack when someone pepper sprayed Suni Lee and told her to “go back to her own country.”

Who is Suni Lee’s boyfriend Jaylin Smith

Jaylin Smith is a defensive back for the USC Trojans. While he is going to school on the West Coast and Suni Lee is across the country at Auburn, they have attempted a long distance relationship.

Suni is a freshman at Auburn and Jaylin just finished his freshman football season at USC, playing in nine games.

Some fans might remember Jaylin from his appearance on the Netflix series Coach Snoop, which starred Snoop Dogg.

