Steve Irwin’s son wants to follow sister’s footsteps on Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars had a special contestant in Season 21 when the show invited Bindi Irwin on to compete.

Bindi Irwin was the daughter of the beloved Crocodile Hunter himself, Steve Irwin. Her father had died nine years before and still, has fans who loved him.

Bindi then went onto the show and impressed everyone, winning the Mirrorball trophy.

Now, Bindi’s brother has said he is interested in following in his sister’s footsteps.

Robert Irwin wants to be on Dancing with the Stars

Robert Irwin is Bindi’s younger brother.

When Bindi appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2015, she was 17 years old. Robert was only 11 when his sister won the Mirrorball trophy.

Now 18, Robert said he would love to compete in Dancing with the Stars.

In an interview with ET, Robert said that he feels it is time he brought another Mirrorball trophy home for the family.

“We’ve gotta do that, don’t we?” Robert said. “Yeah, I reckon it’s about time, eh?”

His mother Terri joked that he was always dancing when he isn’t “wrangling tortoises.” Robert has followed his family’s footsteps already as an animal conservationist.

“I’m dancing, yeah, you know me, just constantly,” Robert joked, before saying to his sister, “I’d definitely give it go. I reckon you could give me some tips. I think it’d be a lot of fun.”

His mother then quipped that it would be like watching Steve Irwin dance, although whether that was a compliment or not is unknown.

Bindi Irwin’s Dancing with the Stars journey

Mother Terri also revealed where Bindi’s Mirrorball trophy is. She keeps the trophy at the Australian zoo that they work at.

“This is a mom thing. OK? This is what I did,” Terri said. “It’s like the Bindi shrine. It has the dress she wore when she won the mirrorball and this giant picture. So this wasn’t Bindi’s idea, but it’s the Bindi shrine, and I’m very proud of it.”

Bindi Irwin partnered with Derek Hough on Dancing with the Stars and was good from the start.

Her first performance scored three eights and she only had one score below an eight for the entire competition.

She also finished with eight perfect scores during the competition before finally winning it all. This was, at the time, the most perfect score for any dancer until Jordan Fisher broke her record.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022.