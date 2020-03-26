Daughter of Steve Irwin, Bindi Irwin marries Chandler Powell in wedding with no guests

Steve Irwin’s daughter, Bindi Irwin, tied the knot yesterday with long-term partner Chandler Powell in a ceremony that had no wedding guests because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bindi and Chandler have been planning their wedding for nearly a year now, but they were forced to make last-minute changes because of the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Bindi, 21-years-old, married Chandler, 23-years-old, in a secret candlelit ceremony in front of very close family members.

Bindi took to social media to share a beautiful photo of the happy couple. She stated that the decision to go ahead with the wedding without any guests had been a “very difficult” one to make.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell wished friends could have been with them

“We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us; however, it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now, we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history.”

She finished her post with: “To everyone reading this – stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!”

March 25th 2020 ❤️

Today I married my best friend. pic.twitter.com/xoAxQrKRox — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) March 25, 2020

Chandler commented on the post: “The best day of my life; I love you so much.” Awww. Chandler is an American who met Bindi while taking a tour of the Australia Zoo in 2013.

The pair married at Australia Zoo in Queensland, which has been run by the Irwin family since the 1970s.

As the family lives at the zoo, it meant that Bindi’s mother Terri was able to attend and help her get ready for the big/small occasion.

Bindi and Chandler lit a candle for Steve Irwin

Her brother Robert Irwin walked her down the aisle, and they lit a candle in memory of her father.

TV personality and animal conservationist Steve Irwin, also known as The Crocodile Hunter, died in 2006 when he was stung by a stingray in the chest.

The Irwin family have followed in his footsteps and continue his legacy at Australia zoo.

Bindi said of the ceremony they “celebrated life and reveled in every beautiful moment we shared together.”

Trolls criticized the couple for marrying during coronavirus pandemic

Some criticized the couple for appearing to circumvent Australia’s rules on a ban on weddings.

One critic tweeted: “How many people will get #COVID-19 from this wedding?” and another said: “How’s that social distancing working for you? Nice umbrella cluster.”

However, the couple adhered to the rules by only inviting close family members.

Earlier this year, Bindi joined forces with Nicole Kidman to urge people to donate to Australia’s wildlife as it was threatened by the country’s wildfires.

They reportedly raised 100s of thousands of dollars.