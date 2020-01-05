Nicole Kidman, Bindi Irwin and more stars urging all to help Australian wildlife under threat from fires

The news about Australian wildfires is not getting better and stars who are tied to this region of the world are using their celebrity to help secure aid and funding to combat the devastation and continuing threat to Oz wildlife, already estimated to be suffering losses of over a half-billion dead animals.

People are in danger too, with record-setting temperatures recorded in Sydney and people clustered on beaches trying to escape the smoke-filled air. It is a fire like nothing before it and there is a way to help our friends down under.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are ponying up big bucks, to the tune of $500,000 to help the fight. Rocker Pink is also calling awareness, donating $500,000 and spreading links on her socials for fans to give as well.

Pink tweeted Saturday saying: “I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

The Australia fires have claimed the lives of about 23 people and destroyed more than 1,400 homes and it’s still going strong. Kidman, who has a house in Australia, reportedly was visibly upset at a Golden Globes event in Los Angeles.

“Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now,” Kidman wrote on Instagram.

And with millions of acres burned in the southeastern part of the country and hundreds of thousands of people ordered to evacuate under a state of emergency declared, the urgency and scope of the tragedy will likely be on everyone’s minds going into the Golden Globes award ceremony tonight and for weeks to come.

Discovery star Bindi Irwin and her fiance Chandler Powell are also using their social media and partnership with Discovery Channel who hosts her nonfiction television series, Crikey! It’s The Irwins, to get people mobilized to act and help the besieged continent.

Bindi Irwin and her family are working overtime coming to the aid of animals displaced and injured by the brushfires that continue to wreak havoc and show no signs of stopping soon.

“With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE,” Bindi wrote on her Instagram post last Thursday.

She also shared that the Wildlife Hospital where her parents have dedicated their lives’ work, is “busier than ever,” and noted the facility has treated over 90,000 animal patients.

Our hearts break for the people and wildlife who have lost so much in the current Australian bushfires. We’re safe here @AustraliaZoo and our entire zoo family is safe too. The fires are not near us however we are treating so many animals at our Wildlife Hospital. pic.twitter.com/SuzM9WOAw3 — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) January 2, 2020

“My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother,” the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star continued, sharing a photo of herself posing in front of a picture of her late father, Steve Irwin, and her grandmother. “We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can. 💙🙏🏼”

Her brother Robert Irwin is also using social media to spread the call for aid and support:

Orphaned fruit bats in treatment at our wildlife hospital. Extreme bushfires sadly destroyed their home in the wild. If you want to help our efforts treating animals rescued from fire, you can donate to our non-profit, Wildlife Warriors & our hospital🙏https://t.co/xDWNDdvLus pic.twitter.com/JiPQSFJbsz — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) January 5, 2020

How to help the Irwin’s work underway in Australia

The Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital is where the Irwin family legacy is working overtime to help secure the remaining animals who are displaced by the fires currently.

According to their website, grey-headed flying foxes are especially at risk due to previous drought conditions and now, the fires.

“In September, flying fox admissions to the hospital skyrocketed by over 750% due to drought conditions and lack of food. Flying foxes are now being drastically affected by wildfires and we’re again seeing an influx of these beautiful animals from across the country.”

Bindi Irwin also made a plea for help in the Instagram post above. An excerpt from that message reads, “Wildlife Warriors from around the world are asking how they can help us save native wildlife, you can donate on our website www.wildlifewarriors.org , or support our fundraiser to start construction of our newest ward by visiting the link in my bio!”

Those hoping to help the Australia Zoo to save the grey-headed flying foxes can click here to make a donation.