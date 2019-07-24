Bindi Irwin engagement: Crocodile Hunter’s daughter getting married to Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin is getting married. The daughter of late Steve Irwin, The Crocodile Hunter star, is now engaged to her boyfriend of six years, Chandler Powell.

Powell gave Bindi a special gift during her 21st birthday party on Wednesday. He then popped the question to Bindi, who said yes.

Irwin shared the exciting news with her Instagram and Twitter followers.

“On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” Bindi wrote on Instagram. “Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness.”

On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life.

Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness.

Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love❤️ pic.twitter.com/eaI57xwYWm — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) July 24, 2019

Bindi went on to share that she can’t wait to walk down the aisle with Chandler.

“I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife,” she added on Instagram. “Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. — Now let’s get married already!”

She posted a second photo showing her cuddling with Chandler who was grinning from ear to ear.

Chandler also commemorated the special occasion on his Instagram.

“She said YES!” he wrote announced on Instagram. “Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo. I immediately fell head over heels for her kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light.”

Irwin’s mom, Terri Irwin, also shared the good news with her followers on Twitter.

“Best day ever! Chandler asked and beautiful @BindiIrwin said yes,” she wrote. ” I am so very happy, and I know Steve would be too. Congratulations!!”

Best day ever! Chandler asked and beautiful @BindiIrwin said yes. I am so very happy, and I know Steve would be too. Congratulations!! pic.twitter.com/sN5sFnxZhI — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) July 24, 2019

Bindi met Chandler in November 2013 when he traveled from Florida to Australia to participate in a wakeboarding competition. During his stay, he visited the Australia Zoo where the Irwin family, including Bindi, worked.

The late Steve Irwin, nicknamed the Crocodile Hunter after his famous show of the same name, founded the zoo.

Bindi was only 8 years old when Steve died in 2006 after an encounter with a stingray during a TV shoot.

Chandler told People that it just happened that Bindi was the one conducting tours on the day he visited the zoo.

He said he felt attracted to her the first time he saw her and they “hit it off right away.”

Chandler later relocated from the U.S. to Australia to live and work with the Irwin’s.