Stephanie Matto talks baby plans, dishes on her life before 90 Day Fiance

Stephanie Matto made her controversial debut on the 90 Day Fiance franchise a few years ago, but she was already a well-known YouTuber before that.

The reality TV personality has not only had success on YouTube, but her NSFW content on the adult platform OnlyFans has afforded her lots of fans and a comfortable lifestyle as well. However, before all of her online success, Stephanie started out doing regular jobs in retail and in the food service industry.

During a recent Q&A on social media, the 90 Day: The Single Life star dished about her life before we knew her and her current plans to start a family.

Stephanie Matto had regular jobs before her online success

Stephanie is one of the most successful stars from the TLC franchise, thanks in part to her online persona before appearing on the show.

Before starting her own platform, she was one of the most financially successful creators on OnlyFans, and she still makes money from her YouTube content and cryptocurrency trading.

The 31-year-old also started a fart-jar business and raked in over $200,000 in weeks until a medical emergency forced her to quit. She has now embarked on another creative endeavor — selling her boob sweat online.

However, Stephanie recently told her Instagram followers that she worked for several years doing regular jobs before all the TV and social media success.

“Before I started [my] platform Unfiltrd I busted my a** for several years doing all the jobs you could imagine–retail, food service, tried acting, and went to college,” revealed the 90 Day: The Single Life star. “It just wasn’t for me.”

Stephanie Matto talks about baby plans

Despite her failed attempt to find love on 90 Day: The Single Life, Stephanie is now in a happy relationship with her French beau. While she has shared hints of him on social media, she is yet to show his face to her followers.

The couple has been taking romantic trips to spend time with each other, and things might be getting more serious than we thought.

Stepanie was asked about her baby-making plans and made it clear that she does want to have a baby in the future–although her illness could prevent her from doing that.

“Not ‘not’ trying, if that makes sense, lol,” wrote Stephanie in her Q&A. “But I also don’t know if I can after what my body went through with aplastic anemia.”

Stephanie also answered questions about the hate she receives online due to her unusual business endeavors, but the young entrepreneur is not sweating any of that!

“I live so far outside of social media that the hate goes soooo far over my head,” admitted Stephanie.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus on Discovery+.