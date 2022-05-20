90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto selling bottles of her ‘boob sweat,’ says it’s highly requested

Stephanie Matto is selling her sweat. Pic credit: Stepanka/YouTube

Stephanie Matto has another creative business idea after retiring from the fart jar business. This time she’s selling her boob sweat!

The 90 Day: The Single Life star recently banked over $200,000 selling her farts until a medical emergency forced her to quit so she’s come up with another money-making venture at the request of her fans.

Stephanie just announced on social media and revealed that people have been asking for the item and she finally gave in. However, the product will only be available for a limited time as Stephanie makes the most of the hot summer sun to fulfill her orders.

Stephanie Matto is selling bottles of her ‘boob sweat’ online

The 90 Day: The Single Life star just made an unusual announcement on social media, but then again she did make hundreds of thousands from her farts so it might not be that strange.

Stephanie posted a video and revealed her new business venture. She plans to bottle her boob sweat– to be specific– and sell it on her NSFW website, Unfiltrd.

In the Tik Tok video, which was posted to her Instagram, Stephanie shared a list of things that can be bought on her website such as her bras and polaroids with her image.

The fart jar entrepreneur also revealed that “for a limited time, while it’s hot” people can also purchase her “sweat in a bottle.”

The 31-year-old also showed a sample of the bottled sweat that customers will receive after making their purchase. However, it seems only subscribers to her account will have access to the limited edition product.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Stephania Matto says her sweat has been highly requested

The 90 Day: The Single Life star is simply giving the people what they want and that’s why she’s selling her boob sweat to her subscribers.

In the Instagram post, Stephanie noted that the item has been requested by many of her fans and she finally gave in.

“Boob sweat is here. After much much much much requests from fans,” she wrote.

“I have been spending a lot of time sweating by my new in-ground pool, and I decided what better way to make some extra cash this summer than to bottle and sell my boob sweat on my @unfiltrdofficial page!” continued the popular YouTuber.

Stephanie recently completed her backyard pool and has been making the most of the large structure which she says was very expensive but worth it. However, now she’ll be spending even more time hanging poolside in her bikinis to fulfill her boob sweat requests.

That’s not the only thing Stephanie is selling on her page. She noted that her “lingerie, bras, and other fun things,” are available as well.

“Let’s have some fun,” she added.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus on Discovery+.