Stephanie Matto shares details on her negative self-esteem and mental health amid 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All

Stephanie Matto opened up about her negative self-esteem and struggling mental health as The Single Life Tell All airs. Pic credit: TLC

As 90 Day: The Single Life viewers watched the madness of the Tell All take place, Stephanie posted an emotional reveal on social media where she said she wasn’t in a good place mentally.

During the Tell All, Stephanie revealed a ton of information, including that she likes men more than women, she lost her celibacy and has been having kinky sex with a French guy she met on the internet, and that she is now a millionaire after selling farts in a jar.

All of her highs aside, Stephanie got real with her followers on Instagram to let them know that her life is not always perfect.

Stephanie Matto opened up about her bad mental health and negative self-esteem

Stephanie used her Instagram story to go deep with 90 Day fans about the struggles she’s been facing emotionally amid the airing of 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All. She wanted fans to drop the assumption that he has a perfect life and give them a glimpse into issues she has with herself.

A caption was added to a selfie of Stephanie looking somber that said, “Self esteem today is at a -3. Mentaly health is -1. Feeling blah. Just felt like sharing so you all don’t think my life is amazing and wonderful like I make it seem all the time.”

Stephanie got real with her followers on Instagram about her struggles. Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

Stephanie rarely shares information about her personal life on social media, where she has almost 300k followers, so she may have really wanted to get this message out.

90 Day: The Single Life viewers were tired of hearing Stephanie Matto talk about her celibacy

Stephanie’s storyline on 90 Day: The Single Life was wrapped around her endeavor to lose her celibacy, which she ultimately determined was something she wanted to make more special than she thought.

The phrase “losing my celibacy” was something that 90 Day viewers quickly grew tired of and was added to the list of phrases they were over hearing within the 90 Day franchise.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now that viewers are privy to the information that Stephanie wildly lost her celibacy, it could be something they never have to hear again.

90 Day: The Single Life is available to stream Fridays on Discovery+.