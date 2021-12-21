Stephanie Matto and Nik Stonestreet are ‘not a part of each other’s lives anymore’ despite engagement claims

Stephanie Matto talks about previous engagement. Pic credit: Discovery+

A few months ago, 90 Day: The Single Life star Stephanie Matto announced her engagement to YouTuber Nik Stonestreet — who goes by the name YourWetSock, but now it’s over!

If we’re being honest, there’s a very high chance that the engagement was a hoax, and the two were never really together or had any plans to get married.

However, they both played up the engagement bit on social media and even showed off a flashy ring as proof. They also shared several coupled-up photos in bed together and on romantic having dinner dates, but after a few weeks, they both went radio silent without any explanation.

Stephanie is now trying to find love on the Discovery+ dating show, and she has finally answered the question regarding the current state of her relationship with Nik.

She didn’t give much of an explanation for the broken engagement but simply told people that they were no longer in each other’s lives.

Stephanie Matto talks end of engagement to Nik Stonestreet

In September, the popular YouTuber and the TLC star were hot and heavy on social media after claiming to be engaged. However, people were confused when Stephanie was announced as a cast member on 90 Day: The Single Life only weeks later.

Stephanie got many questions about her personal life and later told fans that she was single but didn’t clarify the previous engagement claims. However, Stephanie finally responded to one Instagram user who recently asked about the engagement and admitted that things are now over between her and Nik.

“Okay to finally put it to rest, he’s a funny, ambitious, adventurous soul,” wrote Stephanie. “He’s living a great life and always will have fond memories [of] our time.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She continued, “We are obviously not a part of each other’s lives anymore but I wish him so much happiness.”

Pic credit:@stepankamatto/Instagram

Were Stephanie Matto and Nik Stonestreet really engaged?

Stephanie and Nik Stonestreet likely concocted the engagement idea to drum up views for her platform Unfiltrd which they are both creators on. Most of the duo’s engagement posts often teased that their followers could see more if they joined the adult platform.

After a few weeks of playing up their engagement, the 90 Day: The Single Life star and the popular YouTuber simply stoped mentioning each other on social media.

Stephanie has been fielding questions about Nik’s absence for quite a while after her followers realized she stopped talking about her fiance, but now that mystery is cleared up.

These days the reality TV personality is busy trying to find love on the Discovery+ dating show in hopes of ending her years-long celibacy journey.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.