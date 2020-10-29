Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman revealed the heartbreaking news that her grandfather has been hospitalized after discovering that he has stage 3 colon cancer.

She announced her grandfather’s diagnosis to the world for the first time on an Instagram post.

“My sweet grandfather was hospitalized and diagnosed with stage 3 Colon cancer a little over a week ago,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Stephanie revealed that he started chemotherapy and asked for prayers in the post.

“Today he begins chemotherapy treatments to fight this disease,” she added. “If you could keep him in your prayers during this time I would truly appreciate it. Sending you all love and hugs.”

The picture shows Stephanie with her arms wrapped around her grandparents.

Stephanie’s friends’ responses

Her fellow RHOD castmates took to the comments section to assure Stephanie that her grandfather would be in their prayers.

“Sending up prayers. Will keep him in our prayers and all of you always. Love you,” Brandi Redmond wrote in the comments.

“I’m praying for your grandfather. Love you so much,” D’andra Simmons wrote along with a prayer and blue heart emoji.

Other women from the Real Housewives franchise also took to the comments section to show their support.

“Covering him in prayer. I’m so sorry,” former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge wrote.

RHOC star Braunwyn Windham-Burke wrote four prayer emojis in the comment.

Stephanie’s past

Stephanie has been very candid about her emotional struggles during her time on RHOD.

She has spoken out about her depression and even revealed that she had attempted to commit suicide in the past.

She was initially nervous about speaking out about the dark topics on TV, but was ultimately happy that she received such a positive response for sharing her truth.

“Yeah, it was very scary at first, but people are really, really kind, and I will never forget that because I was worried that people were gonna be like, ‘She’s crazy!’ But they weren’t. They were really sweet,” she told Bravo TV at the time. “And it was kind of nice to know that so many of our fans deal with the same thing because especially when you feel suicidal, you can feel very isolated and alone. So I always felt very different, and I didn’t for probably the first time in my life.”

She also has struggled with her relationship with best friend Brandi. Their friendship crumbled when she became close with former costar Leanne Locken.

The two have had numerous heart-to-heart conversations to mend their friendship throughout the course of the show.

Fortunately, the two are close once again.

The Real Housewives of Dallas is currently on hiatus on Bravo.