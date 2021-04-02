StepNpull on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes this ‘No Touch’ door opener special and where to buy it

The creators of StepNpull hope to get an investor on board with their company on Shark Tank Pic credit: ABC

Mike Sewell, Ron Ely, and Kelly Coddington will appear on Shark Tank in hopes that they can land an investor for their company StepNpull.

StepNpull is a “no-touch” product that’s designed to allow users to open doors without using their hands.

The hands-free and foot-operated door opener can be attached to the bottom of any commercial latch-less door located on the inside or outside of a building.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As described on their website, “The StepNpull works just like a handle, but using your foot.”

The door opener is made with extruded aluminum rather than bent metal like similar products. The aluminum allows for greater durability and longevity in the long run.

The product is especially convenient during the pandemic as many people are reluctant to put their bare hands on door handles for fear of spreading germs.

Where to buy StepNpull

The innovative door handle can be purchased directly through the StepNpull website.

Customers have the option to choose from several different colors such as silver, black, and gold or even bolder options such as red, blue, or pink.

Each door handle sells for around $29.99 and can be purchased at a slightly discounted rate if purchased in bulk quantities.

The device can also be purchased at places such as Lowes, Amazon, and select other retailers.

StepNpull to appear on Shark Tank

Mike, Ron, and Kelly originally started their business as a side job in 2007 and had no idea how much popularity their product would gain.

As coworkers at a telecommunications company, they often talked about going into business together. After repeatedly watching their coworkers open door handles with paper towels to avoid touching them with their hands, the idea for StepNpull was born.

They’ve expanded greatly over the last year as orders have continued to fly in due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Their company received both national and international media attention which prompted buyers to reach out from all over the world. In just March 2020 alone, their company sold more products than they sold in the entire time they had been in operation.

Their business excelled in 2020 and because of that, they are seeking an investor to assist with their expansion.

They hope that with the help of an investor, they can expand their company to meet the overwhelming demand for their product, which they anticipate will become even greater after they appear on national TV.

The StepNpull will appear on Shark Tank on Friday, April 2.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.