Stacey Silva shares the results of her latest cosmetic procedure

90 Day Fiance star Stacey Silva traveled to Turkey to undergo some cosmetic work, and she documented her journey and the results for her fans.

Stacey and her twin sister, Darcey Silva, are open books when it comes to which cosmetic surgeries and procedures they’ve had done.

The Silva twins have traveled to Turkey in the past, where they underwent a multitude of work.

Stacey and Darcey were so pleased with their results that they returned to the Middle East for more.

Stacey shared some pics to her Instagram Story this week, showing off the results of her procedures.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the first snap, Stacey showed off the finished product in the form of a sultry selfie. Stacey posed, wearing a white bikini top and shimmery gold sarong, as she made a serious expression toward the camera.

90 Day Fiance star Stacey Silva is ‘loving’ the results of her latest plastic surgery procedures

“Loving all my results thank you!!” she wrote in the caption, tagging Comfort Zone Surgery Istanbul, a VIP plastic surgery clinic in Turkey.

In another slide, Stacey shared a photo of herself dressed in a blue medical gown with an IV in her hand. The 48-year-old TLC star smiled for the hospital bed selfie, looking to be in good spirits.

The following slide showed Stacey with her head and face wrapped in bandages, indicating that she had work performed on her face. The photo included the surgery clinic’s Instagram handle.

Darcey also shared some slides in her own Instagram Story. One pic was of her twin, Stacey, in a black-and-white shot, looking glammed up.

“Face and body by The best vip service,” Darcey captioned the pic, also tagging the surgeons and their clinic.

The surgery clinic also has a dental clinic in Bodrum, Turkey, where Stacey and her husband, Florian Sukaj, posed for a couple’s snap. The couple also captured a casual smiley photo of themselves, once again tagging everyone responsible for their looks.

Stacey, Florian, and Darcey stayed at the Ramada Resort in Bodrum for their trip. Stacey shared some footage of their luxury accommodations, which included a gorgeous terrace and a spacious room with an L-shaped sofa.

Stacey and Darcey Silva are open about the cosmetic work they have done

Stacey didn’t clarify what work she had done or if Darcey underwent any surgery too. But the twins often promote their plastic surgeons on social media.

In 2019, the twins visited Dr. Abuzeni, a plastic surgeon in Miami, to undergo “a twin transformation mommy makeover.”

In the Instagram post below, the twins sat across from Dr. Abuzeni as they reviewed their pre-surgical paperwork.

“We are so excited for this journey. #avanaplasticsurgerygery #mommymakeover #plasticsurgerymiami #goodvibes #positivity,” they captioned the IG post.

In 2021, Stacey acted as a live advertisement for Comfort Zone Surgeons’ work in an Instagram post. In the video, Stacey struck several poses, showing off the results of her work.

At the time, she and Darcey underwent “Barbie touchup surgery,” including revision rhinoplasty, fox eyes, a cheek lift, a lip lift, 360 high-definition Vaser liposuction, and a breast uplift.

Last year, Stacey and Darcey made it clear they won’t be putting the brakes on cosmetic surgeries or procedures any time soon. Speaking with Life & Style, Stacey told the publication, “… We definitely love our Botox and our non-invasive treatments – lasers and stuff like that. … It’s just… no shame in our game.”

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at its new time, 9/8c, on TLC and Discovery+.