Stacey Silva shares photo with Florian and the post sparks pregnancy rumors

90 Day Fiance star and Darcey & Stacey star, Stacey Silva has viewers wondering if she’s pregnant with Florian Sukaj’s baby.

The pair proved that they’re still going strong after she shared a picture from their romantic Greek getaway.

Stacey uploaded a picture of the two of them enjoying a night out. Both wore flattering, tight, white shirts but it’s the caption of the picture that sparked pregnancy rumors.

“Mom & Dad,” she captioned the post, along with a slew of other hashtags including husband and wife, power couple, kingdom couple and inseparable bond.

Darcey & Stacey fans wonder if Stacey Silva is pregnant

Users couldn’t help but notice that she dubbed herself and Florian as parents. The two don’t currently have any kids so this would only mean that they’re expecting to add a child into the equation.

“Mom and Dad? Is congratulations in order??” One user wondered.

Another went ahead and ordered the congratulations, writing, “Mom and dad?? Oh wow….gratulation.”

Others began to pick up on the hint and asked the couple if they’re in the process of becoming “Mom and Dad.”

One asked, “You guys are pregnant ?”

“Are you having a baby Stacey,” another wondered.

“Are you having a baby?!?!” A third echoed.

Fans took to one particular comment to debate whether this post meant she was pregnant.

“Are you guys expecting?” The user asked.

The consensus seems to be that most fans are confused but leaning towards thinking she’s pregnant.

“I was thinking the same thing,” one responded.

Another added, “sounds that way, right?????”

However, one fan pointed out that the odds of Stacey being pregnant at her age are unlikely.

“People asking if she is pregnant. The lady is almost 50!😂 maybe adoption or surrogate but um no she isn’t the one fertilized,” They wrote.

Is Stacey Silva pregnant?

While it’s unlikely, it’s not impossible for her to be pregnant. Also, as the user pointed out, they could be going down an alternative route to having a child.

While it’s unclear if Stacey Silva is expecting, she also plugged her show, Darcey and Stacey, in the caption’s hashtags.

It’s likely that viewers will find out the truth during the upcoming season of Darcey & Stacey.

Darcey & Stacey was recently renewed for Season 3. The new season is set to return in January 2022. In about a month, viewers will be able to catch up with the twins and all their antics.

Season 2 focused on the extensive plastic surgery that they traveled to Turkey for. While they got the same procedures done, some viewers feel they don’t look like twins anymore.

Since much to fans’ wishes, Season 3 likely won’t focus on plastic surgeries, it may be dedicated to Stacey’s pregnancy, if she is actually pregnant.

Darcey & Stacey Season 3 premieres Monday, January 10 at 8/7c on TLC.