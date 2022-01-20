Stacey Silva shared strange, unfiltered photo with Darcey & Stacey fans

Stacey Silva shared a picture of herself which she said had no filter. Pic credit: TLC

Stacey Silva is known to be a filter queen, along with her twin sister Darcey Silva, and Darcey & Stacey fans are used to seeing a ton of highly edited selfies throughout their social media posts.

However, Stacey decided to post an image of herself that she hash-tagged as an unfiltered photo, although it was from a strange angle.

Darcey and Stacey both recently underwent multiple plastic surgeries and Darcey & Stacey viewers have been judging their new looks from the first two episodes of Season 3.

It is extremely rare to catch a glimpse of either Silva twin without a filter and even Stacey’s post wasn’t a full-frontal depiction of herself.

Stacey Silva posted rare, unfiltered photo for Darcey & Stacey fans

Notorious filter queen Stacey Silva shared an uncommon, unfiltered picture of herself to her Instagram Story. The post had no introduction other than the hashtag, #nofilter, and was taken from a side profile angle.

In the photo, Stacey’s signature eyelashes and defined eyebrows are a big focus of the image. From the profile angle, onlookers can see how prominent her enlarged lips are as well as the shape of her new nose.

The appearance of Stacey’s skin underneath the makeup is also a notable part of Stacey’s pic, as several beauty marks can be seen that viewers don’t get to see on the show.

Stacey Silva shared a #nofilter selfie with Darcey & Stacey fans. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Stacey Silva has put her journey to have kids with husband Florian Sukaj on the back burner

During Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey, viewers were taken on Stacey and Florian’s journey to try and have a baby together.

The then-46-year-old Stacey sought the help of a fertility doctor who ended up telling her that she had no viable eggs left. Stacey was devastated but has appeared to pick up the pieces, since her and Florian’s options are limited, and has refocused her energy into her business with Darcey this season.

Stacey shared her fears previously that once Florian, who is quite younger than her, gets the strong desire to have children, he will leave her for a younger woman, although Florian assured her that he didn’t need children as long as he had Stacey.

Florian also did not stand behind medical fertility methods and instead wanted them to have a natural pregnancy, if at all possible.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery +.