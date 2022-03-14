Spoiler: Reality Steve reveals who he believes is the next Bachelorette

Reality Steve reveals who he thinks is the next Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Reality Steve has done it again. He has predicted not only the end of Clayton’s season of The Bachelor, but he has now said who he believes will be the next Bachelorette as well.

Steve said that he thinks the Bachelorette announcement will be on Tuesday night of the two-night finale. He said nothing has been confirmed, but he has been hearing some things.

Who is Reality Steve’s educated guess for the next Bachelorette?

He has gone on record to say that his guess on who will be the next Bachelorette is…Gabby Windey.

If Steve’s guess on the next Bachelorette is Gabby, then that means Gabby will not receive Clayton Echard’s final rose.

Reality Steve also mentioned that at the announcement, he expects them to “bring out five guys from her season as they have in the past since all the guys on the next season arrived in LA this weekend and have been quarantined.”

He said he knows one guy for sure in the line-up of men to be on the next Bachelorette. But he did say he’ll be posting all of the men’s names, first and last, as well as their Instagram handles and anything about them, as soon as he can.

Steve believes this release will happen sometime on Wednesday morning, and he will release all of the information when it’s available to him.

How will Clayton’s season and journey end?

As far as Bachelor spoilers prior to this week, Reality Steve, Mike Fleiss, The Bachelor creator, and Jesse Palmer, The Bachelor host, had all talked about how this season was spoiler-proof, and they weren’t certain about how it would end.

Moreover, Clayton recently went on record to say that no one had correctly guessed how his season ended as of the past few days.

Furthermore, Nick Viall saw the season finale early, and he was legitimately shaken and could not believe all of the shocking events.

How will Clayton’s season end? Will Susie come back into the picture? Will Clayton end up with Rachel? Or will Clayton leave single? If he did leave Iceland as a single man, is he still single, or has he been trying to work things out with one of the women?

Tune in tonight and tomorrow night for the two-part season finale to find out just how Clayton’s journey ends. Also, make sure to watch After the Final Rose to see if Reality Steve was correct on choosing Gabby for the next Bachelorette too.

The Bachelor airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC.