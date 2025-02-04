Sophie Sierra under fire for bashing Natalie Mordovtseva’s age: ‘She looks way older’

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers think Sophie Sierra needs to rethink insulting Natalie Mordovtseva’s appearance.

This season on the 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Sophie, 26, and Natalie, 40, were at each other’s throats during a scene at the club.

When Natalie discovered that her boyfriend, Josh Weinstein, had invited Sophie to Las Vegas, Natalie flipped her lid.

After their on-air spat, Sophie made some disparaging comments about Natalie’s age, implying that she was 57 years old, much older than she actually was.

Then, during an episode of Between the Sheets, she brought up Natatlie’s age again, this time saying the Russian native was 73 years older than she was.

The comments aren’t sitting well with 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers, especially after seeing a recent clip of Sophie from an episode of Between the Sheets.

The video was shared on @90dayfiance’s Instagram feed in a Reel captioned, “‘I’m not even worth a dollar’ 😭 Don’t miss #BetweenTheSheets, tonight at 10/9c. #TheLastResort #90DayFiance.”

Although the video focused on Sophie sharing a memory from her time with her estranged husband, Rob Warne, viewers were more focused on Sophie’s appearance in the clip.

Sophie called out for making fun of Natalie’s age

In the comments section, Sophie’s critics took aim at the British reality TV star.

“I’m not sure why she says Natalie is old,” wrote one Instagram user, accusing Sophie of looking “way older” than Natalie.

One Instagram user asked what Sophie “did” to her face.

As another commenter pointed out, Sophie has recently lost some weight, which could have been attributed to any change in her facial appearance.

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

“Why does her mouth look 40 already?” added @annabanana.ws.

In response, others accused Sophie of “touching her face too much,” implying fillers and injections were to blame for “creases or wrinkling of the skin” that looked “exactly like” Sophie’s.

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Sophie and Rob’s marriage is still on the rocks amid marriage therapy

Her appearance aside, Sophie has more pertinent things to be concerned about.

As we watched in Monday’s episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Sophie caught Rob engaging in some shady business once again.

She told her castmate, Jasmine Pineda, that she found out Rob was texting other women during their marriage retreat.

Sophie shared one of the messages with Jasmine, leaving her jaw on the floor.

The text, seemingly from Rob to another woman, read, “You’re down to be adventurous. Let’s explore.”

“Yeah, all that s**t that I left him over, he’s still doing it,” Sophie claimed.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.