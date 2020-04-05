Sonja Morgan takes aim at RHONY newcomer Leah McSweeney, says Bethenny Frankel irreplaceable

The Real Housewives of New York is back on our TV screens, and while viewers are loving new addition, Leah McSweeny, OG Sonja Morgan has different sentiments.

The always comical Sonja– who is currently quarantining in Desert Springs, California– had much to say about Leah during a recent interview.

“I always say Ramona’s an itch I can’t scratch… This girl’s like a rash… the new girl,” Sonja said.

“Well, you’re going to see a lot this season about what I have to say about Miss Leah, but one thing I can say she’s a bonafide New Yorker,” she added.

Sonja says Bethenny is irreplaceable

Fans assume that Leah was brought in to replace Bethenny Frankel, who announced late last year that she would not be returning to the show. However, Sonja, who is close friends with Frankel, says her friend is irreplaceable, telling the news outlet,

“Leah was coming in before Bethenny told us she was leaving,’ she said. ‘Let’s get that straight. My girl B is never replaceable. And you all know that.”

Actually, castmates Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer don’t seem to know that!

They disagree wholeheartedly and have both given interviews saying that this season of RHONY is the best one yet because Bethenny is no longer on the show.

The former countess revealed to the Naughty by Nice podcast that Bethenny is “a strong personality, and I’m all for it, but I feel like this season because she’s not there, the women have a place to express themselves and show more of their personality, and… I gotta tell you it’s the best season yet.”

“It’s like, Bethenny who?” she added.

Ramona Singer, who’s had a rocky relationship with Frankel over the years, mirrors Luann’s sentiments.

“We couldn’t really be ourselves. She’s such a big personality, she kind of took over the room. No air left for us. And I think, this season, the fans will be surprised to see a different side of most of us.”

The viewers love Leah

Sonja might not be warming up to the “newbie,” but McSweeney certainly got a warm welcome from viewers on social media –after her debut in the season 12 premiere.

Leah McSweeney gave one of the best Real Housewives debuts, perhaps ever. And that’s that on that. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/b6fVIWvU8F — jacob streisand-brolin (@jakeeyy__) April 4, 2020

Let’s face it, Leah had HUGE shoes to fill with Bethenny’s commentary gone. But she is doing amazing so far, sweetie. #RHONY — MarioKiki (@mariokiki) April 3, 2020

Not even a whole episode in and I'm already here for Leah! #RHONY pic.twitter.com/6JdmRl3hlZ — Real Housewives Gifs (@housewifegifs) April 3, 2020

The ‘countess’ even added her own two cents on Twitter, as fans shared how much they love the new girl.

I liked Leah from the moment I met her. #rhony — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) April 3, 2020

Despite her feelings about Frankel’s exit, Sonja promises that the show will certainly serve as a great distraction.

And she was right; the first episode was already one for the books.

“We’re always there to make you feel better about your problems because we are one big wacky bowl of nuts. So that’s what the show’s for,” Sonja said.

Watch Morgan and her fellow castmates on the Real Housewives of New York, Thursday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.