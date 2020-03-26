Bethenny Frankel not on next season of RHOBH, Ramona Singer claims she has FOMO

Is Bethenny Frankel suffering from FOMO? Well, according to her former costar, Ramona Singer, she certainly is!

The 63-year-old is currently doing interviews to promote season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York and she dished about the Skinny Girl CEO.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Ramona explained her reasons for claiming that Frankel is feeling left out.

“When we were filming, she’d be calling all the time. She’d be like, ‘What’s going on? What’s going on? What are you doing? What’s going on?’ It’s like she’d be calling us nonstop to find out the dirt on our group trips,” Singer said.

“I don’t know. FOMO, the fear of missing out, I guess. I can understand, when you’re so part of something, you know, it’s hard to disconnect.”

However, Ramona doesn’t seem to miss Bethenny at all. She even says that season 12 is “unique” because Frankel is no longer on the show – and the women are now free to be their authentic selves.

“Even though Bethenny is a very strong character, she’s well received by the viewers, by us, she is basically — we all walk on eggshells around her,” Singer revealed.

“We couldn’t really be ourselves. She’s such a big personality, she kind of took over the room. No air left for us. And I think, this season, the fans will be surprised to see a different side of most of us.”

Don’t worry, Singer said they will still have arguments and fight, but the bond between them is different. She calls it “special and unique.”

Throughout the years, the two have had a love/hate relationship and had a major blowout last season.

Therefore Ramona’s comments are not surprising.

Singer is a veteran housewife on the show

Both her and Bethenny have been on RHONY since 2008, along with former Countess, Luann De Lesseps.

The newly divorced mom also dished on what viewers can expect when the show premiers.

She says, “We’re showing ourselves in a different way, we’re going deeper and exposing our fears and our weaknesses, and people can relate to that because no one has a perfect life.

“I think fans will relate to that, and they’ll be, like, you know what? I relate to that.”

Bravo just revealed the new taglines for the ladies

So what does Bethenny have to say about Ramona’s comments?

Most likely nothing, the former Bravo star and her organization B Strong are busy trying to raise funds and get medical supplies to aid in the fight against the coronavirus.

However, you can see more of Ramona and the other housewives when The Real Housewives of New York returns to Bravo on Thursday, April 2.