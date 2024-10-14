Sister Wives stars Christine and Janelle have a ‘message’ for Kody and Robyn

Two of Kody Brown’s exes sent him a memo from the red carpet.

Christine Brown-Woolley and Janelle Brown are on a media tour as they promote Season 19 of Sister Wives.

One of their stops while in California included walking the red carpet, where they took a moment to speak with Access Hollywood at the Us Weekly and Pluto TV’s Reality Stars of the Year Event.

Christine and Janelle looked radiant for their red carpet premiere as they stopped to chat with correspondent Stephanie Swaim.

The duo talked about their life since splitting from Kody, with Christine gushing over her husband, David Woolley.

The ladies also revealed they’re still open to the idea of a Sister Wives spinoff following their lives post-split.

Christine and Janelle are up for a Sister Wives spinoff

“Let’s just keep putting that out there!” Christine said. “Yes, I would work with Janelle for the rest of my life!”

Janelle concurred, telling Christine, “Wherever you go, I go.”

When Stephanie mentioned the inevitable drama to come this season on Sister Wives, she asked Christine and Janelle whether they had a message they’d like to share with Kody and his wife, Robyn Brown.

Christine and Janelle share their messages for Kody and Robyn

Christine was the first to speak up, telling Kody and Robyn to “have fun together.”

Janelle chimed in, “I’m really like, ‘Please, go forward, and let’s all be peaceful and have a good life.'”

Christine noted that Kody and Robyn “don’t seem very happy” together but encouraged them to try to be.

“You have each other; you deserve each other. Please just enjoy your life,” Christine added.

Stephanie asked the ladies whether they were surprised by the turmoil in Kody and Robyn’s marriage, which is playing out this season on Sister Wives.

Janelle admitted that she was not shocked because everyone in the Brown family has had a “rough couple of years.”

“There’s a huge amount of transition. Things that always were are no longer. Like, I just think everybody feels that,” Janelle confessed.

But at the end of the day, Janelle admits she thinks Kody and Robyn will be fine.

“They’ll work it out. I’m pretty sure,” Janelle stated.

Kody and Robyn shared a rare on-screen tiff

Speaking of the turmoil in Kody and Robyn’s marriage, Sister Wives fans got a glimpse at their marital woes.

As Sister Wives viewers watched earlier this season, Kody and Robyn had a rare heart-to-heart conversation in their driveway, which became quite heated.

Robyn and Kody were both brought to tears at one point during the exchange as they discussed Kody’s broken and non-existent relationships with several of his children.

Although Kody and Robyn poured their hearts out to each other in the scene, Sister Wives fans weren’t convinced it was authentic.

In fact, viewers accused Kody and Robyn of orchestrating the scene to garner support for Robyn, calling the segment “BS.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.