Sister Wives star Christine Brown shuts down troll over rude comment about her appearance

Christine Brown gave a snippy reply to a troll who commented on her appearance. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Christine Brown wasn’t having it when a Sister Wives troll made a rude comment to her about her appearance.

A troll who took the opportunity to make an unnecessarily cruel comment got shut down by Christine for their remark.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Christine shared a selfie along with a video, plugging Plexus products, for which she’s an ambassador, along with her former sister wife, Janelle Brown.

Christine looked happy and healthy in the pic and the video, wearing a burgundy-colored Henley top and her long, blonde hair in waves, pulled halfway up.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown shuts down troll over rude comment

Most of Christine’s 817k Instagram followers took to the comments to respond to her Plexus pitch and/or to compliment Christine on how good she’s looking these days since splitting from Kody Brown.

One comment in particular, however, caught Christine’s attention, and not in a good way.

“Couple shots of Botox would help a little,” read a comment on Christine’s post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 49-year-old former polygamist couldn’t bite her tongue and let her troll know that their comment wasn’t going to affect her negatively.

She snapped back, “thank you so much, Karen ☺”

Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Christine did find some support from a different commenter, however, who told the Sister Wives star, “you are aging beautifully just as you should!”

“Thank you ❤,” Christine responded.

Although she didn’t respond to all of the comments, Christine received a couple more rude remarks about the appearance of her face.

Replying to the original rude commenter, another one of Christine’s critics wrote, “I have to agree with you though. I’ve always thought she’s needed Botox. Her forehead wrinkles are terrible.”

Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Yet another commenter shamelessly asked Christine, “Not trying to be mean or anything did you ever think of doing Botox in your bunny lines above your nose? To get rid of that harsh line.”

Christine is too busy living her best life to pay attention to the haters

Christine has learned the hard way, like so many others in the public eye, that sharing your personal life on TV usually comes with criticism. However, since leaving Kody last November and moving back to Utah, most Sister Wives fans have commented on Christine’s glow-up and improved demeanor.

These days, in addition to selling Plexus with Janelle, Christine stays busy filming her own cooking spinoff show, Cooking with Just Christine, which Sister Wives fans are loving. Christine proved with her clap back that she isn’t going to let anyone stand in her way of pursuing happiness.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.