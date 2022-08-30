Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown refuses to do ‘walk of shame’ with Christine

Kody Brown told his wife Robyn that he refuses to do the “walk of shame” and spend the night at Christine’s house. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Sister Wives star Kody Brown isn’t into doing the “walk of shame” following a night at one of his wives’ houses.

As Sister Wives viewers are aware, Christine and Kody split in November 2021, and the events leading up to their divorce will play out during Season 17, which debuts in just two weeks.

A new preview for Season 17 of Sister Wives was released and depicts Kody and his wife Robyn Brown having a heated discussion about his marriage woes with his now ex-wife Christine.

Although Robyn tried to convince her husband to stay at Christine’s house despite them not talking, Kody strongly disagreed. The clip opens with Kody talking to Robyn after discovering that Christine packed up his belongings and put them in the garage, as Sister Wives viewers watched unfold last season.

“I don’t understand anything, so I’m just gonna go over, and I’m gonna ask her why she moved my boxes,” Kody, 53, revealed to his fourth wife.

Robyn tried to get Kody to see things from her perspective, as a sister wife, to no avail. She admitted during a solo confessional, “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break.”

Kody and Robyn Brown get into heated argument about Christine kicking him out in Sister Wives preview

Kody admitted that he didn’t want to come across as sexist during his solo confessional but asked, “Why does a guy have to sleep on the couch? It’s his room too.”

Kody didn’t see the point in staying overnight at Christine’s house, especially since she had moved his belongings out. “I’ve got no place to shower… it’s the walk of shame. I’m not gonna do it,” he said, standing firm that he would not return to Christine’s house.

Robyn advocates for sister wife, Christine Brown

Throughout their discussion, Robyn advocated for her now-former sister wife, noting that when Kody abandons her, he still has three other wives to turn to while she’s left alone.

“I feel like there’s an unfairness in plural marriage,” Robyn shared. “Where if a husband is having a problem with one wife, he’s going to, you know, somebody else’s house. That wife he’s having a problem with is alone. She doesn’t have somebody else.”

For his part, Kody claimed that his other three wives — Meri, Janelle, and Robyn — kicked him out of their houses “all the time” but refused to take part in what he considers their “game.”

“That’s a game. To me, that’s a game,” Kody confessed. “I don’t want to play that game. I’m not going to play that game.”

You can watch the preview clip here.

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c on TLC.