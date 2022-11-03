Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown and his remaining wives feel ‘betrayed’ and ‘angry’ that Christine is moving on

Kody, Meri, and Robyn took Christine’s news the hardest when she announced she was moving to Utah. Pic credit: TLC

In the November 6 episode of Sister Wives, Christine Brown tells Kody Brown and his remaining wives that her home is under contract and she’s moving in one week.

As Season 17 continues to expose the events leading up to Christine’s split from Kody, Sister Wives viewers are learning more about what went down before the public announcement in November 2021.

In a preview clip from Sunday’s episode, titled A Polygamist Divorce, Christine drops the bomb on Kody, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn that her Flagstaff home is under contract and she’s already found a home in Utah.

Janelle is the only one of Christine’s former sister wives who is happy for her, exclaiming, “Yay!” as she hears the news. Kody, Meri, and Robyn, however, don’t take the news so well.

Robyn’s jaw nearly drops to the floor as Christine relays the news to the group. During her confessional, she admits that it left her feeling as though she had just got pushed out of an airplane unexpectedly.

During his confessional, Kody admits, “It’s just one of those things where I’m just like, there’s nothing I can do here. You know? I’m not gonna express my undying love for her, [and ask her to], please come back because I don’t even like her right now.”

Kody, Meri, Robyn, and Janelle Brown react to Christine moving to Utah in one week

Meri confesses there’s really nothing for her to say and sarcastically asks whether she should congratulate Christine on leaving the family. Meri also expresses that she isn’t jealous of Christine leaving, noting that she could leave too if she chose.

For Meri, she considers her strength to be “sticking around” and waiting to see whether Kody will be willing to work on their individual marriage.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sister Wives spoiler: Meri Brown is ‘angry and a little betrayed’ by Christine’s move

Meri also admits that she’s feeling a lot of emotions about the ordeal, including feeling “angry and a little betrayed,” but also like she understands where Christine is coming from. Meri also points out that anger is a secondary emotion and reveals that she’s “hurt” that Christine doesn’t see the value in their plural family.

Meri came under fire from Sister Wives viewers recently for her comments about Christine betraying the family. Meri was involved in a catfishing scandal in 2015. She became involved in an online relationship with someone she thought was a man named Sam Cooper, who was actually a woman named Jackie Overton.

Sister Wives fans pointed out that had Meri not been cat-fished, she likely would have continued the relationship with “Sam” and perhaps done the same thing as Christine, but under a different pretense.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.