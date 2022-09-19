Sister Wives: Paedon Brown mocks dad Kody Brown as ‘no true man of the house’

Paedon defended his mom Christine and seemingly threw shade at his dad, Kody Brown. Pic credit: @paedonbrown/Instagram

Paedon Brown threw some major shade at his dad, Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown.

This season of Sister Wives has heavily focused on Christine and Kody Brown’s marriage disintegrating and Christine’s decision to leave Kody and polygamy behind in Flagstaff.

Sister Wives viewers have already bashed Kody’s behavior this season, only two episodes into Season 17 of the TLC show.

Kody has been accused by his ex-wife Christine and current second wife Janelle – as well as Sister Wives viewers for years – of having a favorite wife, his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

Kody has mentioned on the show that he no longer feels like he’s the “man of the house,” feeling as though his wives not following his rules went against their agreement that he would be the head of the household within their plural marriage.

Now, Kody and Christine’s only biological son, Paedon, is speaking out and seemingly siding with Sister Wives viewers when it comes to his dad’s behavior towards his wives and ex-wife.

Taking to TikTok over the weekend, Paedon recorded a video from inside his car, telling his followers, “Any king who has to say, ‘I am the King’ is no true king. Any man of the house that has to say, ‘I am the man of the house!’ is no true man of the house.”

Paedon Brown shades dad Kody Brown, defends mom Christine Brown amid their split

Paedon continued to record, revealing that he and his siblings consider their mom, Christine, a “strong, independent woman,” noting that she doesn’t “claim” to be one because she “is” one.

Paedon’s video received plenty of feedback, with nearly 88,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments, mostly all of them in support of his statements.

Sister Wives viewers applaud Paedon for throwing shade at Kody

One Sister Wives viewer commented, “Any man of the house who is threatened by the existence of his own children is not the man of the house ❤️.” Their comment was in reference to Kody demanding that his son Garrison move out of Janelle’s house during Sunday’s episode and accusing his son of having a “narcissistic” attitude.

“The shadeeeeee ❤️❤️,” read another comment from one of Paedon’s followers who loved seeing him bash his dad’s actions.

More comments flooded Paedon’s post, with another one of his followers penning, “Loving the kody shade,” while another echoed the sentiment: “SAY IT LOUDER… 🙌 Hoping Flagstaff can hear you! 🗣👂.”

Paedon has been a staunch supporter of his mom, Christine, and has spoken out against his dad in recent months. The Utah resident admitted that his relationship with his dad is “not great” and revealed what many Sister Wives viewers have speculated for years, that Kody “found the woman he loves” in Robyn.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.