Sister Wives’ Meri Brown shares how she deals with hateful comments about her family

Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared how she deals with hateful comments directed at her family.

Meri knows that being on a reality TV show comes with plenty of unwarranted comments and advice, both from well-meaning fans and sometimes from trolls.

Having shared her personal life on TLC for the past 12 years, Meri has developed ways to deal with the hate that gets spewed towards her and her large, polygamous family.

That includes herself, her spiritual husband, Kody Brown, his other two wives, Janelle and Robyn, and their combined 18 children, including Kody’s six children with his ex-wife, Christine Brown.

Meri aims to keep her messages uplifting and positive on social media, so when the occasional troll tries to dampen her spirits, she doesn’t let it get to her.

Meri recently answered some questions from fans in an Instagram Story. One question from a curious fan asked, “How do you deal with all the [hateful] things people say about your family?”

Sister Wives star Meri Brown counters’ hateful’ comments with love

According to the 51-year-old LuLaRoe trainer, she spreads love to those who she feels needs it most, even when they’re insulting her or her family.

Meri responded, “Just throw love back at them. They must be feeling a lot of pain.”

Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Perhaps Meri got the inspiration from the people she works with, as she recently revealed that working with “amazing people” who inspire her is how she remains optimistic.

Meri isn’t giving up on her estranged marriage to Kody Brown

Meri has learned to grow a thick skin when it comes to fielding comments on social media, especially ones aimed at her estranged marriage to Kody Brown.

Sister Wives viewers have often accused Kody of mentally abusing Meri, something she continues to deny. When her critics call out Kody’s behavior, Meri typically ignores the remarks. Sometimes she responds to her critics, but she has yet to admit that Kody has taken part in any wrongdoing in their marriage.

In fact, Meri has made it clear that she intends to stick by her man through thick and thin. Although she admitted that she and Kody are “just friends,” Meri was hopeful that it would return to something more than just a platonic relationship eventually.

In the meantime, she made it clear that she isn’t going anywhere: “If I quit, if I walk away, then it’s not… it’s not going to get better and I’m not going anywhere y’all. You’re stuck with me, whether you like it or not.”

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres on September 11 on TLC and Discovery+.