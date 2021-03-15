Sister Wives: Meri and Kody disagree over ‘rescuing’ Mariah and Audrey

Kody and Meri Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Kody Brown had more bold statements to make in a recent episode of Sister Wives.

Once again, he made statements opposing his first wife, Meri. Kody was filming from his cell phone after production crews left due to the pandemic.

In a scene where he’s driving solo, it’s March 23rd as Kody documented and he tells the camera, “Meri called me and said she had an emergency she, well, I guess it’s an emergency.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“She’s gotta talk to me about something going on and wanted me to come over and talk to her. So, I’m headed over to Meri’s house right now.” Meri was on the confessional couch explaining how stressed she is that Mariah and Audrey are in Chicago.

Given that the episode was filmed during the height of the pandemic, there were a lot of unknowns about the virus and how it was spread. Hearing of the news that Chicago would be one of the next biggest hit cities, Meri panicked alongside Mariah and Audrey.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Meri told cameras that if the girls left Chicago they wouldn’t be going back.

Meri said ‘I need to figure out how to help them’

Kody explained during his confessional that the family was torn on how to handle the virus being spread. He said that some family members wanted to quarantine and play it safe, while others suggested “spreading” it around the family to “check and see if we’re immune.”

When asked by a producer if he would disclose who said the latter, Kody wouldn’t answer, saying, “No, because that’s too much finger-pointing.” Kody arrived at Meri’s to discover her “emergency” was that she wanted to fly out to Chicago to bring Mariah and Audrey back to Arizona.

Kody talked Meri into a logical decision

Kody and Meri called Mariah and Audrey together and the four discussed the move. Kody made the logical suggestion that the girls leave their furniture in Chicago and replace it.

It would have cost less than a round trip flight to Chicago and also prevented more possible exposure to the virus. Meri was dead-set on flying out to Chicago to help her girls, but Kody assured her the two women were fully capable of the move and traveling without their help.

Kody eventually talked sense into the group and they decided it was too risky. Viewers saw later in the episode that Mariah and Audrey landed safely at Meri’s, were going to quarantine for two weeks, and all ended well.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.