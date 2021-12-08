Sister Wives: Mariah Brown’s partner Audrey Kriss comes out as transgender

Mariah Brown’s partner, Audrey Kriss, has come out as transgender and received plenty of support. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Mariah Brown’s partner, Audrey Kriss, has announced they’re transgender.

Audrey announced over the weekend about their identity and wanted everyone to know that they’re happy to undergo such a transformational change.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 4, Audrey included a professional photo of themself posing outdoors, looking happy and carefree.

Sister Wives star Audrey Kriss announces they’re transgender

In the caption, Audrey wrote, “Swipe for a little life update 🏳️‍⚧️🤍”

The second slide was a detailed explanation of Audrey’s life update.

“Hello friends!” Audrey told their followers. “I just wanted to let you know that I am transgender and my pronouns are they/them. I’m still going by Audrey.”

“I don’t want to hide myself from the world anymore. I am so incredibly excited! I am also scared. I am scared of hate I’ll receive, the things people I care about will say about me, and violence.”

“As a white masculine, presenting person comes a lot of [privilege], and I am still scared.”

“I don’t want to make this all sad because I am SO happy being me! Being fully myself lately has brought me so much joy! For the first time, I look at my body and I feel free.”

Audrey thanks their supporters throughout the journey

“I am starting to feel more at home, more ME. I love being trans and I love being queer. I am still the same person I was yesterday. I just might look a little different!”

“I am so incredibly grateful for trans affirming medical care. I am so proud of myself that I stopped running from something I’ve known about myself for a long time. I am proud of myself and my journey. I never thought I would make it to this point and WOW, I am glad I did.”

“I cannot thank the supportive people in my life enough for helping and encouraging me to foster this growth and discovery. I am so fortunate to be surrounded by an incredible amount of love and support. Thank you!”

“And thank you to the people on the internet and in my life that don’t know how much living openly as themselves helped me see a light I didn’t know existed.”

“Thank you to all my trans elders that came before me and paved the way for me to openly be who I am, especially trans women of color.”

“That’s all for now, I am on a long apology tour for falling off the face of the planet for a while. Can’t wait to share more with y’all soon!”

“Cheers to being my favorite me! Love Audrey.”

Audrey Kriss gets support from Meri Brown, friends and family

Audrey received lots of encouraging messages from loved ones, including their future mother-in-law, Meri Brown.

“I freaking love you @audreykriss 💙,” Meri told Audrey.

Another family member – Michelle Petty, who is engaged to Mariah’s brother Logan Brown (whose parents are Kody and Janelle Brown) – stopped by Audrey’s post to comment.

“You are amazing!! So much love for you Audrey 💕 cheers to living an authentic life!” Michelle told Audrey.

Michelle then later added another comment that read, “Also- this photo 😍😍😍 you are radiating happiness!”

Audrey has been engaged to Mariah Brown – Kody and Meri Brown’s only biological child – since 2019

Mariah and Audrey’s search for a wedding venue played out last season on Sister Wives but there hasn’t been any word if the couple has gotten married yet, since the pandemic put a wrench in the works.

Mariah and Audrey also announced to the family last season that they were moving back to Utah. The couple helped Meri with her bed & breakfast in Parowan, Utah after her mother, Bonnie passed away.

Audrey and Mariah currently reside in Utah with their two dogs, Mosby and Koda.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.