Sister Wives: Kody Brown ‘not in Truely’s life’ says insider

According to a source close to the Brown family, Kody isn’t involved in his daughter Truely’s life. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Kody Brown isn’t an active father in his and Christine Brown’s daughter Truely‘s life, says a Sister Wives insider.

With Season 17 of Sister Wives underway, viewers are watching the interactions between Kody and Christine as she announces her split to him and the other wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown.

In November 2021, Christine publicly announced her decision to split from Kody and polygamy, taking their youngest daughter, 12-year-old Truely, with her to live in Utah.

Kody did not take the news well, as Sister Wives viewers have watched, and said that he was “disgusted” by Christine’s plan to move out of Flagstaff.

Christine admitted that she found it “ironic” that Kody wanted to spend more time with Truely after she announced her plans to leave.

Now, according to a source close to the Brown family, Kody hasn’t been spending much time with Truely, confirming what Christine has been saying all along.

Sister Wives star Kody Brown ‘not in Truely’s life’ according to family insider

“Basically, he’s not in Truely’s life,” the insider told In Touch, explaining that Kody’s fear of COVID-19 remains the reason for his distance.

“Kody won’t go anywhere. Christine has to accommodate Kody,” they added. “He’s still paranoid about COVID[-19] and everything else. So, if Christine is not choosing to do the transporting and making it happen — nor would she put Truely through any of this stress — then Kody won’t have a relationship with Truely. He would have to leave his nest to see his daughter.”

Sister Wives fans think Kody Brown has continuously neglected his children

Kody has come under fire by not only Christine but by Sister Wives viewers who felt that he has dropped the ball when it comes to spending time with most of his kids, excluding the kids he shares with his fourth and “favorite” wife, Robyn.

During a 2014 episode of Sister Wives, called Browns in Crisis, when Truely was 3 years old, she contracted the flu which led to life-threatening kidney failure. Kody was chastised by critics for being neglectful by tending to his other kids rather than to Truely and Christine deemed him negligent for his actions.

Kody struck a nerve again with Sister Wives viewers when he refused to fly with Christine and their daughter Ysabel to New Jersey where the teenager underwent back surgery to correct her spine curvature caused by scoliosis, once again contributing to the consensus among Sister Wives viewers that Kody is a “deadbeat dad.”

