Sister Wives: Janelle Brown spends Fourth of July in North Carolina without husband Kody

Janelle spent yet another holiday without her husband Kody Brown. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown joined her daughter Madison in North Carolina for the Fourth of July, once again celebrating a holiday without her husband, Kody Brown.

Janelle shared her Independence Day plans with her fans, taking a trip from Flagstaff, Arizona to New Bern, North Carolina.

Janelle and Kody’s eldest daughter, Madison, recently moved to North Carolina with her husband Caleb Brush and their kids, Axel and Evie.

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown spends Fourth of July with daughter Madison, husband Kody absent

Taking to Instagram following the patriotic holiday, Janelle shared a snap of herself with Madison and her family, which she captioned, “Happy Independence Day!”

Janelle, Caleb, Maddie, Axel, and Evie posed on the steps of Tryon Palace in New Bern, North Carolina, as they smiled for the sweet family snap.

Janelle later took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a couple more photos with her 690k Instagram followers. In the first slide, Janelle shared a photo of some of the museum employees dressed in historical period clothing. She captioned it, “Declaration of Independence being read from the palace grounds.”

Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

A second slide showed the wrought-iron gated entry to Tryon Palace, which she captioned, “At Tryon Palace, New Bern, NC. Waiting for the 4th of July festivities.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Leading up to the Fourth of July holiday, Janelle shared another Instagram post, this time of Maddie and Caleb’s son, Axel Brush. In the post, Janelle shared a photo of Axel holding a sparkler and she captioned it, “The joy of sparklers. Axel had so much fun last night. When the sparklers were done we watched the fireflies in Maddie’s yard put on their own show.”

Not in attendance for the festivities was Janelle’s husband, Kody Brown. Since his third wife, Christine Brown, left him last November, Kody has stayed quiet about his other relationships.

Will Janelle follow in Christine’s footsteps and leave Kody next?

Janelle and Kody Brown are still spiritually married after nearly 30 years together and share six biological children. Kody’s second wife, Janelle, joined his and Meri Brown’s marriage before Christine entered as the third wife and Robyn entered as Kody’s fourth wife.

During last season’s one-on-one reunion, Kody admitted that his and Janelle’s marriage wasn’t exactly one full of romance.

“Um, we’re not in sync,” Kody revealed. “We don’t partner really well but we actually are just able to have a marriage, if you will, that’s lower in attachment. I don’t even know. I mean, we’re good friends, we get along well… it’s more of a, like, committed relationship.”

Given Janelle and Christine’s continued close relationship, despite Christine splitting from Kody, many Sister Wives fans think Janelle could be the next of Kody’s wives to leave him.

According to a source, “[Janelle] sees how happy Christine is now that she’s ‘free’ from Kody and is strongly considering separating from him too.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.