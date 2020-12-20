Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown opens up about losing mom

The Brown family has lost one of their matriarchs. Janelle Brown’s mother, Sheryl Brown passed away on December 7, but the family did not announce it until earlier this week. Janelle alluded in her post on Instagram, that Sheryl had been sick for quite some time, but did not share what the illness was.

Janelle was able to spend time with her Mom before she passed

Janelle shared that both she and her sister were able to be with their mother when she passed. She also credited her faith in helping her through the tough time, and for God creating small miracles through the end of Sheryl’s life that made it possible for Janelle to spend time with her when many are not granted that ability due to COVID-19 protocols.

Janelle shares a touching post about Sheryl on social media

Janelle opened up on Instagram to share the sad news with fans and followers.

“My sweet mother returned to her heavenly home a week ago today. I’m not sure you ever completely expect it, even though they have been sick for a while. I am so grateful to my Heavenly Father for the many small miracles that happened that allowed my sister and I to be with her at the end. We believe in the eternal nature of families and so ‘see you’ again mom.”

The Brown family belongs to a sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) known as the Apostolic United Brethren. In their faith, it is believed that marriages recognized by God will be eternal. This continues for other family members as well. Siblings and children will be reunited after death on earth with eternal life in heaven. Janelle was being very literal when she explained that she plans to see her mother again once she passes away in her current life.

Fans may recall seeing Sheryl briefly in past episodes of the show. Although she was never specifically featured, it was explained that she was connected to Kody’s family in more than one way. Sheryl is a Brown because she married Kody’s late father Winn Brown. Their marriage predated Kody and Janelle’s marriage.

Only a couple of the Brown family members acknowledged Janelle’s post by adding their likes. Likes from Ysabel Brown, Mykelti Padron, and Maddie Brown- Brush were visible on Janelle’s post.

Maddie Brown- Brush not only acknowledged her Mom’s touching tribute, but she added one of her own on her Instagram page.

Maddie shared a lovely picture of her and her grandma at her wedding to Caleb Brush. She wrote, “I’m grateful for the years I got with my Grandma and the relationship we shared. She was truly a strong woman and an example of love and goodness. There was also a sort of calm and comfort when she was around. Her presence will be felt and missed.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus at TLC.