Sister Wives: Janelle Brown defends Kody, fires back at troll who slammed him for ‘letting her live’ in an RV

Janelle Brown clapped back at a troll who insulted Kody about living in an RV. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown fired back at a comment from a follower who slammed her husband, Kody Brown, for “letting her live” in an RV.

Last month, Janelle announced that she moved into an RV with her daughter Savanah after being forced out of her rental home.

Janelle Brown shared an update on her RV life with followers on Thursday in what seemed like a pretty straightforward post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, one of Janelle’s followers took it upon themselves to post a lengthy comment, attacking Janelle’s husband, Kody Brown.

Janelle shared a pic of the new battery she recently installed on her RV and boldly, but jokingly, told her followers not to “get your panties in a twist” regarding her living conditions.

Janelle Brown shared an update on her RV

In addition to the pic of the battery swap-out, Janelle explained in her caption, “Many of you have asked about utilities etc and I am currently living off grid. Boon docking or dry camping some of you call it. But before some of you get your panties in a twist I am fine lol. It’s just part of the process.”

Janelle continued, “But a battery upgrade was in order and it’s done. Huge upgrade and improvement in storage and time between generator runs. Especially with increasing solar panel count as well.”

The Sister Wives star received a comment targeted at her ‘husband’ Kody

One troll felt the need to tell Janelle they were “disturbed” that her husband, Kody, “let her live like that” in a lengthy rant in the comments section.

A troll called out Kody on Janelle’s post. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

The troll’s comment read, “I am a little disturbed that your ‘husband’ would just sit there and let you live like that. I realize that you chose to do things this way but there is no way in hell I would let things get to the point where my wife would have to live out of a camper.”

“Even if she said it is fine I would feel awful. I mean if it was for a week that is one thing but to live like that.? You are strong I am sure and will make it through just fine but you shouldn’t have to live like that with such a “close family”. Where’s all your other wives?”

Janelle’s troll said her family is ‘confusing’ and ‘dislike each other’

“You guys are so confusing. Spent all these years on tv fighting and preaching how your lifestyle was so great and full of love but you have to know we can tell yall dislike each other.”

“Now you are basically homeless. I get that it is comfortable for you but it really looks bad from the outside,” Janelle’s follower concluded.

Janelle defended Kody and fired back at her troll

Janelle fired back and replied to the troll’s comment saying, “My husband didn’t do anything. I chose this. I’m shocked that you think I’m some sort of meek mild person that can be told to do anything that I don’t agree to.”

Janelle clapped back at her troll. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Kody’s second wife continued, “I’m sorry you are so short sighted and want to make rude comments from behind your keyboard[.]”

Janelle’s troll wasn’t the first one to ask why she isn’t living with one of her sister wives instead of in an RV. After Sister Wives fans discovered Janelle had moved into an RV, they wondered why she didn’t live with a sister wife, at least temporarily.

Kody and Janelle have shared some time together recently

Although Janelle’s husband Kody has been largely absent on social media, at his family’s birthdays, and on family vacations lately, he appeared earlier this month. Janelle shared a picture of herself and Kody dining al fresco while eating Chinese takeout outside the RV.

The Browns purchased their land at Coyote Pass in 2018 but have yet to build on it. Although in an RV, Janelle’s move to the family’s property sparked rumors that the family might be ready to start building.

But, given the state of the Browns’ divided family, it doesn’t look like the polygamists will be living together again any time soon.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.